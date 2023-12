NNA – The Syrian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Israel targeted the city of Aleppo on Saturday with an airstrike that caused some quot;material lossesquot; there.

The statement stated that Israel carried out quot;an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean towards the west of Latakia, targeting several points south of the city of Aleppo.quot;

In Jerusalem, a spokesperson for the Israeli army refrained from commenting. — Reuters

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============