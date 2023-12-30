Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    Deadly Snake Interrupts Tennis Champ’s Australian Match

    Dec 30, 2023
    Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

    Dominic Thiem’s qualifying match at the Brisbane International was interrupted by none other than one of Australia’s most venomous snakes Saturday. The former U.S. Open champion was one set into a first round qualifying match against Australian James McCabe when fans reportedly spotted the snake near the courtside electrical wires.

    Professionals safely removed the snake, a 50 cm eastern brown, during a 40 minute break from playing. The 30-year-old Austrian tennis star said the event was memorable, commenting “I really love animals, especially exotic ones. But they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ball kids, so it was a really dangerous situation.”

    “It’s something that has never happened to me and is something I’ll definitely never forget,” he added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

