Watch ‘Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter’ Featuring Top Songwriters and Actresses This Sunday on SundanceTV

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Hollywood Reporter has once again brought together top-notch talent for its famous Round Tables, and you’ll be able to watch them on television starting this weekend.

THR partnered with SundanceTV and AMC Networks’ AMC+ for new TV series Off script with The Hollywood Reporter, which starts on Sunday. THR The panel discussions, which have become a hallmark of professional achievement for stars and award hopefuls, will be reinvented for broadcast, offering a new perspective on a classic, showcasing the collective brilliance of the entertainment industry’s finest and funniest minds. entertainment like never before.

The series, hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, premieres December 31 with the songwriter conversation moderated by THR Senior Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu, which will air at 8 a.m. ET, followed by a conversation moderated by THR Senior Film Editor Rebecca Keegan, featuring some of the most talked-about actresses of awards season, will air at 9 a.m. ET. The series will be available to stream on AMC+ starting March 4.

The Songwriters Roundtable features Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels, Jon Batiste and Cynthia Erivo talking about the songs they wrote for films like Barbie (Eilish, Lipa), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Rodrigo), Want (Miguel), American Symphony (Batiste) and Drift (Erivo).

Meanwhile, the Actresses Roundtable features top talent: Margot Robbie (Barbie), Emma Stone (poor things), Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers)Annette Bening (nyad), Carey Mulligan (Teacher) and Greta Lee (Past Lives).

With a completely new cinematographic format, Off script with The Hollywood Reporter Also includes conversations about Oscar season moderated by THR Scott Feinberg and Mia Galuppo and was filmed in The Georgian Room at The Georgian Hotel, the iconic Hollywood hangout in Santa Monica.

off script will premiere exclusively on SundanceTV on consecutive Sundays, starting December 31 (actress and composer), January 7 (actor and director) and January 14 (producer), followed by streaming on AMC+. Find the full roundtable videos at THR.com/Roundtables and Youtube after transmission.

With an illustrious history spanning decades, THR is the leading source of entertainment news, offering readers unparalleled access to the industry’s top talent and visionaries. Every episode of off script will showcase a dynamic ensemble of actors, directors, writers, creatives and more and delve into the pressing issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.