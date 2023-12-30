Author Anne Lamott Gets Seriously Scorched for Taylor Swift Comment

A. Doheny / Getty Images

Author Anne Lamott learned not to mess with Swifties over the weekend after an offhand comment on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sparked intense criticism online.

The novelist, and author of Bird by Bird, made a New Year’s post gone wrong when she wrote that she was looking forward to a new year where she would be able to read less about Taylor Swift.

As the backlash mounted overnight and into Saturday morning, Lamott deleted the original post and even issued an apology writing, “Very sorry for snarky Taylor Swift comment. I probably got more angry response to this than for anything I’ve tweeted in the ten years I’ve been here,” adding, “Note to self: try to do better.”

