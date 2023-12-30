Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Won’t Be on Maine Ballot if Donald Trump Is Banned

    Republican longshot Vivek Ramaswamy vowed to drop out of the Maine GOP primary if the state successfully boots Donald Trump from its ballot, and challenged his rivals to do the same—doubling down on a commitment he made in Colorado amid an escalating legal controversy.

    The former pusher of failed Alzheimer’s treatments took to X to lash Secretary of State Shenna Bellowsdetermination earlier this week that Trump had disqualified himself from re-election by illegally seeking to overturn his defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.

    Ramaswamy challenged Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie to follow his lead and takem themselves off the Maine ballot.

