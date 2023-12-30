What are the chances that Celtics guard Derrick White will actually be named an All-Star?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Derrick White leaves the court after the Celtics’ victory over the Raptors. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

In recent weeks, as Celtics guard Derrick White has elevated his status from beloved player to undisputed fan favorite, many fans have proposed his candidacy for the NBA All-Star Game.

Jayson Tatum proudly wore a “Derrick White for the All-Star” shirt. Coach Joe Mazzulla unequivocally Backed your boy JJ Redick gave his support and also the justification. Isaiah Thomas I call it The most underrated player in the league.

White is averaging 17 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, 41.3 percent from 3-point range and at 89.2 percent from the line. He is second in the NBA in net rating (14.3) and ninth in offensive rating (122.4).

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA. They are 24-4 with him in the lineup and 1-2 without him.

White recently united Michael Jordan and George Gervin as the only point guards to block at least two shots in seven consecutive games. He also joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA history with 100 assists, 70 three-pointers, 30 blocks and 30 steals in their first 27 games of a season.

“What you’re seeing is one of the best two-way players in the NBA impacting the best team in basketball,” Redick said. “That, to me, is at least the beginning of some All-Star consideration.”

Above all, his game passes the eye test. When the Celtics need a big boost or a timely stop, White is usually the one to provide it. His poise, selflessness and versatility have been instrumental in Boston’s rise this season.

“I probably have a better case than I’ve had in the last six years.” white said NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “So, honestly, it would be great if you voted for me. But I’m not really focusing too much on that. I just have to keep playing the right way.”

So, with all that in mind, what are the chances of him actually making the All-Star team? Let’s take a closer look.

Here’s how voting works for starters: It’s 50 percent of the fan vote, 25 percent of the media vote and 25 percent of the player vote. While Celtics fans have “white fever” and will certainly support their guy, White faces some stiff competition in the fan vote.

Tyrese Haliburton is essentially a lock, and Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young, among others, are all in the mix. No matter how dynamic he has been, it is very unlikely that he will be named the starter.

The NBA will share fan voting totals on January 4, 11 and 18, before revealing the headlines on January 25.

This is where things get more interesting from White’s perspective. NBA coaches select a total of 14 reserves between both conferences, which include two guards, three forwards and two players at any position from each conference.

Derrick White has recorded 2+ blocks in 7 consecutive games. The last guard to do that? Michael Jordan in 1987. Most consecutive games with 2+ blocks by a point guard:

George Gervin – 8 (12/20/77 – 1/6/78)

Michael Jordan – 7 (2/13/87 – 2/26/87)

Derrick White – 7 (12/17/23 –?) pic.twitter.com/LylV5q8k4V – Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 30, 2023

Let’s say, hypothetically, that Haliburton and Brunson are named starters and Maxey and Lillard are named reserve guards. That means White has to beat Mitchell or Young and everyone else.

Let’s see how he stacks up against those players: Tyrese Maxey is putting up 26.3 points and 6.5 assists a night, and it’s hard to imagine him not making the team. Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds, but his shooting percentages are worse than White’s and he lags in advanced metrics. His reputation and his propensity to shine in crunch time will likely earn him a spot.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is averaging 28 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds, but is shooting just 34.3 percent from three. He has only played in 23 games, due to injury, so it is possible that he will be voted in but then have to skip the competition. game. Trae Young arguably has the best stats of anyone, with 27.9 points and 11.2 assists, but the Hawks rank 11th in the East and White is a vastly inferior defender.

It’s understandable that people don’t believe Derrick White has an All-Star case. But calling him a “role player” shouldn’t be the reason. These are the first 3 possessions of last night’s fourth quarter in a tied game. He created for himself + led the offensive. He has great responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/YiG8giHaRl – Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 30, 2023

Could White outplay Mitchell or Young, as well as other forwards or centers? It’s possible, but (sorry, Celtics fans), it’s far from a guarantee. Players like RJ Barrett, Franz Wagner, Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Cade Cunningham, Julius Randle, Terry Rozier, Dejounte Murray and Myles Turner, to name a few, are also in the mix.

But then again, White has been one of the best players on the best team, so that should count for something.

If that doesn’t happen, White still has a chance to come in as an injury replacement, which could very well happen.

In 2023, Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam were named injury replacements when Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson were unable to play. Another tricky aspect, however, is that he’s also indirectly competing against his Celtics teammates Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday (assuming Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown make it).

So, in short, if the fans, media, and players don’t pick White, the coaches probably will. If the coaches don’t do it, the basketball gods might. There are three paths and only time will tell if it is White’s destiny. He’s certainly in the running and he’s certainly an All-Star caliber player.

If you make it, someone will have to politely remind you not to play with textbook fundamentals or play defense until the fourth quarter.