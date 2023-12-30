Tom Wilkinson, Oscar nominee for ‘Michael Clayton’ and ‘In the Bedroom’ and BAFTA winner for ‘The Full Monty’, dies at 75

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Actor Tom Wilkinson, known for his BAFTA-winning role in The full amount and the Oscar nominees arrive Michael Clayton and In the bedroomHe has died at the age of 75. the BBC reports.

Wilkinson died “suddenly” at his home on Saturday, according to a statement from the actor’s family, who was with him when he died as was his wife, shared with the BBC.

“The family asks for privacy at this time,” the statement continued.

Wilkinson won an Emmy for his role as Benjamin Franklin in the John Adams mini series.

He repeated his Full Monty role in the television series of the same name.

His other credits include Shakespeare in Love, Marigold’s Best Exotic Hotel, Batman Begins, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Selma, Sense and Sensibility, RocknRolla, Rush hour, The Patriot, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Gathering Storm, The Black Knight, Valkyrie, The Lone Ranger and Denial.

