A day after Russia unleashed a murderous missile and drone barrage upon Ukrainian civilians, the country’s officials shrilled over what they claim was a Kyiv counter-strike that slammed its border towns overnight.

The BBC reported that that the Putin-appointed governors of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions claimed that Kyiv’s bombs hit civilian areas, which the British news agency contrasted with Ukrainian media assertions that the country’s drones struck military and industrial targets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky‘s government has never taken credit for the limited bombings carried out upon Russian territory since the Kremlin launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine in early 2022.

The Russian Defense Ministry simultaneously claimed success in downing Ukrainian missiles and bewailing the damage the projectiles causes, Reuters reported.

Read more at The Daily Beast.