Broadway star Maurice Hines dies at 80, just weeks after his birthday

Broadway star Maurice Hines has died at the age of 80.
The actor was best known for his work as a tap dancer, appearing in musicals such as Sophisticated Ladies, Bring Back Birdie and Uptown… It’s Hot, for which he received a Tony nomination for best actor in a musical in 1986.
He conceived, directed and choreographed the show, along with 2006’s Hot Feet.
Maurice died Friday of natural causes at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, said his cousin and manager, Richard Nurse. The Hollywood Reporter.
According to his cousin, the actor had lived in the facility for a couple of years.
Broadway star Maurice Hines has died, just weeks after turning 80 (pictured in New York in May 2016)
Born on December 19, 1943, Maurice Hines began working in show business when he was only five or six years old with his younger brother, Gregory, as the Hines Kids.
They made their Broadway debut in 1953’s The Girl In Pink Tights, which was choreographed by Agnes DeMille.
As they grew older, the duo became known as The Hines Brothers, and their father, Maurice, Sr, joined them on stage in 1963, renaming their act Hines and Dad.
They became regular performers at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, as well as popular guests on The Tonight Show and The Pearl Bailey Show.
Maurice and Gregory got their big movie break in 1984’s The Cotton Club.
‘In the movie, all of our scenes were never written. Everything Gregory and I did was improvised, she said in an interview in Profiles.
He recounted that director Francis Ford Coppola told them, “I can’t give you dialogue about being brothers, just do that,” and we did, revealing that they completed their part in just two takes.
That was the last film the brothers made together.
The actor was best known for his work as a tap dancer. He received a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for Uptown… It’s Hot in 1986. He conceived, directed and choreographed the show, along with 2006’s Hot Feet (pictured in New York in May 2016).
Maurice began working in show business at the age of five or six with his younger brother, Gregory, as the Hines Kids, later the Hines Brothers.
The brothers appeared in The Cotton Club, directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1984. It was their last film together, as they became estranged due to some sort of breakup, but did not speak about it publicly. They reconciled before Gregory’s death in 2003.
Debbie Allen mourned her friend and Guys and Dolls co-star on social media. ‘Maurice Hines, I was your first lead on a show, “Guys and Dolls” and I will always treasure our journey together… I WILL ALWAYS SAY YOUR NAME. See you on the other side.’
The two became estranged due to some sort of breakup and did not speak for a decade, but reconciled before Gregory’s death from cancer in 2003 at the age of 57.
Debbie Allen paid tribute to her late friend on social media.
‘Maurice Hines, I was your first lead in a show, ‘Guys and Dolls’ and I will always treasure our journey together,’ the actress, dancer and director wrote along with a video and photographs of her late friend.
‘My tears are for my inability to talk to you or hug you. HE WILL ALWAYS SAY YOUR NAME. See you on the other side.’
