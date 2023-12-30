Broadway star Maurice Hines dies at 80, just weeks after his birthday

<!–

Broadway star Maurice Hines has died at the age of 80.

The actor was best known for his work as a tap dancer, appearing in musicals such as Sophisticated Ladies, Bring Back Birdie and Uptown… It’s Hot, for which he received a Tony nomination for best actor in a musical in 1986.

He conceived, directed and choreographed the show, along with 2006’s Hot Feet.

Maurice died Friday of natural causes at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, said his cousin and manager, Richard Nurse. The Hollywood Reporter.

According to his cousin, the actor had lived in the facility for a couple of years.

Born on December 19, 1943, Maurice Hines began working in show business when he was only five or six years old with his younger brother, Gregory, as the Hines Kids.

They made their Broadway debut in 1953’s The Girl In Pink Tights, which was choreographed by Agnes DeMille.

As they grew older, the duo became known as The Hines Brothers, and their father, Maurice, Sr, joined them on stage in 1963, renaming their act Hines and Dad.

They became regular performers at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, as well as popular guests on The Tonight Show and The Pearl Bailey Show.

Maurice and Gregory got their big movie break in 1984’s The Cotton Club.

‘In the movie, all of our scenes were never written. Everything Gregory and I did was improvised, she said in an interview in Profiles.

He recounted that director Francis Ford Coppola told them, “I can’t give you dialogue about being brothers, just do that,” and we did, revealing that they completed their part in just two takes.

That was the last film the brothers made together.

