Hugo Lloris signs with LAFC after 11 years at Tottenham as the MLS club confirms the World Cup-winning goalkeeper’s move to California on a guaranteed contract until 2024.

LAFC confirmed on Saturday the signing of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from Premier League club Tottenham.

Mail Sport exclusively revealed earlier in the week that the World Cup winner was in the final stages of talks with the MLS club and that the deal had already been finalised.

The Frenchman has signed a guaranteed contract through 2024 worth $350,000 with options for 2025 and 2026. He will occupy a spot on the international roster while awaiting his US visa.

‘Hugo is possibly the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner. “We are incredibly excited that Hugo has chosen LAFC for the next phase of his illustrious career.” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.

“He brings unprecedented leadership experience at the highest levels of football, which we know will greatly benefit our Club in our pursuit of more trophies. I would like to thank Tottenham for their partnership and join all of Los Angeles in extending “A warm welcome to Hugo, his wife Maine and their three children to LAFC.”

Lloris has become an important figure at Spurs since his arrival from Lyon for $14 million in 2012.

But the goalkeeper has spent the first half of the season on the periphery of the senior team with Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster recognized as coach Ange Postecoglou’s number 1 and 2 goalkeepers respectively.

The Frenchman has played nearly 450 games for the club and won the club captaincy in 2015.

But he lost the bracelet earlier this year after it became clear that Postecoglou fit the bill.

His contract with Tottenham was set to expire at the end of the Premier League season, but his departure was accelerated ahead of the new MLS campaign, which begins on February 21 with LAFC’s first match against the Seattle Sounders on February 24. .

Lloris has appeared in a record 145 matches for France and recorded 68 international shutouts.

He also helped lead Les Bleus to two consecutive World Cup finals, winning the 2018 World Cup before falling short against Argentina on penalties in Qatar last year.

Lloris is not the only high-profile European player making the jump to MLS this year. His signing occurs a week after the signing of Luis Suárez by Inter Miami was confirmed. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker joins the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Florida.

Meanwhile, LAFC captured the signings of Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale in 2022, with the European stars helping the team to MLS Cup glory.

Bale retired after the 2022 World Cup, while Chiellini returned last season and started 21 MLS games, including the playoffs, before hanging up his boots earlier this month.