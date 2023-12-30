Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    News

    Suit Seeks $25 Million From Football Players For 2021 Death

    By

    Dec 30, 2023 , , , ,
    Suit Seeks $25 Million From Football Players For 2021 Death

    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    Ex-Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett and two former teammates face a $25 million suit in Virginia over the 2021 car crash that killed the now-free agent’s girlfriend.

    The suit, brought by the mother of his deceased girlfriend, Olivia Peters, accuses Everett, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, and linebacker Jamin Davis of causing the lethal accident by racing their vehicles and violating numerous traffic laws—including, in Everett’s case, torquing up his Nissan GT-R’s horsepower with nitrous oxide, which is illegal in Virginia. The National Football League, the Commanders team, and attorneys for the players all declined to comment to the Washington Post, which first reported the suit.

    According to the suit, besides the nitrous oxide injection, the trio’s “illegal and reckless conduct” included tearing past the posted speed limit, cutting into the opposite traffic lane, erratic driving, and failure to signal—all part of an alleged effort by Everett to prove how fast his then 11-year-old coupe could go compared to Davis’s McLaren and St-Juste’s Audi.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall poke fun at strange Rita Ora and suggest she could be behind one of the costumes.

    Dec 30, 2023
    News

    Prosecutors urge appeals court to reject Trump’s immunity claims in election subversion case

    Dec 30, 2023
    News

    Maine’s secretary of state says she’s received ‘unacceptable’ threats after barring Trump from the state’s GOP presidential primary ballot

    Dec 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall poke fun at strange Rita Ora and suggest she could be behind one of the costumes.

    Dec 30, 2023
    News

    Prosecutors urge appeals court to reject Trump’s immunity claims in election subversion case

    Dec 30, 2023
    News

    Maine’s secretary of state says she’s received ‘unacceptable’ threats after barring Trump from the state’s GOP presidential primary ballot

    Dec 30, 2023
    News

    Ravens to Honor Ray Rice a Decade After Domestic Abuse Ended Career

    Dec 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy