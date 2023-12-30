Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    Ravens to Honor Ray Rice a Decade After Domestic Abuse Ended Career

    Ten years after the Baltimore Ravens indefinitely suspended running back Ray Rice over a video that showed him hitting his then-fiancée in an elevator, the team has announced it will honor him as its “Legend of the Game.”

    Rice’s six-season career with the Ravens imploded in 2014 when video surfaced showing him punching his fiancée Janay Palmer so hard he knocked her out.

    The NFL initially suspended Rice for two games before public outrage prompted his ouster from the team. He ultimately avoided prosecution over the incident.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

