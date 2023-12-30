The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall poke fun at strange Rita Ora and suggest she could be behind one of the costumes.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rita Ora did not appear on The Masked Singer on Saturday night when guest judge Charlie Simpson stepped in to replace her on the panel.

The singer, 33, who usually stars in the popular ITV show alongside Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, was nowhere to be seen.

In her absence, Rita was mocked by her fellow judges, who even suggested that she might be behind the mask.

Viewers saw Maypole take on Cricket, before Big Foot vs Dippy Egg and Weather battled Rat.

Welcoming Charlie to the panel, Davina said it was “really nice to have a vocalist on the show as you’ll be able to hear the intonations and the tone”, apparently forgetting that Rita is also a singer.

Rita Ora, 33, disappeared from The Masked Singer on Saturday night.

The singer, who usually stars on the popular ITV show alongside Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, was nowhere to be found when guest judge Charlie Simpson (pictured) intervened.

‘That sounds a little like you’re putting down Rita Ora!’ —Johnathan joked.

After Maypole’s performance of Pink’s Never Gonna Not Dance Again, the panel was left wondering who could be inside the costume.

As Davina thought it could be Anne-Marie, Johnathan guessed Theresa May and Charlie opted for Emma Raducanu, while Mo thought it could be Rita.

Later in the show, after Big Foot’s performance, Johnathan joked that the character could also be Rita.

In September, it was announced that Rita would miss three shows due to her hectic filming schedule.

One of her current commitments is her role on The Masked Singer US, where she has been selected to replace Nicole Scherzinger in season 11.

It comes after Rita revealed her decades-long friendship with Jonathan and said he has “always been there” for her.

The singer and chat show host, 63, are judges on The Masked Singer, but their friendship predates the popular ITV show.

After Maypole’s performance of Pink’s Never Gonna Not Dance Again, the panel was left wondering who could be inside the costume.

As Davina thought it could be Anne-Marie, Johnathan guessed Theresa May and Charlie opted for Emma Raducanu, while Mo thought it could be Rita.

It comes after Rita revealed her decades-long friendship with Jonathan Ross and said he has “always been there” for her.

Rita sweetly shared how Jonathan has been her mentor since she started in the music industry over a decade ago.

The pair became fast friends since Rita appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show in 2012, fresh off the success of her hit song Hot Right Now.

Of their close bond, Rita said Mirror: ‘Jonathan has always been there for me since the beginning of my career and has been a huge influence on me, I think with that comes this joy between us, along with a level of trust.

“It feels really good to have someone who can handle my sarcasm, at the same time, he knows deep down that he is one of my mentors and that he will always be that person for me.”

Jonathan praised Rita’s “extraordinary work ethic” and added: “I think Rita is phenomenal (…) I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who works as hard as she does.”

The close friends return to judge the fifth season of The Masked Singer alongside Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

The new series, which has been pre-recorded, will once again see the judging panel trying to guess the identities of the masked celebrity contestants performing.