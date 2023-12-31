Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    News

    Local Chain Buys Nashville Gas Station That Hosted Nazi Fight Club

    By

    Dec 31, 2023 , , , , ,
    The Nashville gas station whose “actual literal Nazi” owner hosted a far-right hand-to-hand combat facility upstairs will now join a local chain of convenience marts, The Tennessean reported.

    The Lewis Country Store, the restaurant and fill-‘er-up where the Southern Poverty Law Center discovered a white supremacist fighting gym in June, will become part of Tennessee’s Tri Star Energy’s holdings. Tri Star told the local paper that the sale will likely go through the day after New Year’s, and the facility will be “company-owned and -operated” going forward.

    “Anytime we acquire a store, we fold them into our culture and run them as our stores,” an executive told The Tennessean.

    By

