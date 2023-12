American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

Actor Richard Romanus, who starred as a loan shark in Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and as Richard LaPenna in The Sopranos, died last week, his son told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 80.

Romanus’ Mean Streets character Michael Longo famously gets into it with Robert De Niro’s Johnny Civello after the latter refused to pay his debt.

The veteran actor also starred in a host of television series including Mission: Impossible and Strike Force.

