Erik ten Hag insists he ‘strongly believes’ Manchester United will ‘improve’ after disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest… and admits Red Devils are ‘underperforming’

Erik ten Hag said he is “convinced” and “firmly believes” that Manchester United will improve after his team suffered their 14th defeat in 28 games this season, against Nottingham Forest on Saturday night.

‘One thing is clear: we are not coherent. “We can beat the best teams in the league, but not the other teams,” said the United manager.

“We are showing against the best teams that we can go head to head. I am convinced and firmly believe that we will improve,” Ten Hag insisted.

United have lost nine of their 20 Premier League games this season, which is the same amount they lost last season and the Dutchman has refused to take responsibility, insisting injuries are to blame.

‘We overperformed last year and this year we are underperforming. We have to do better. We know the reasons why it doesn’t work. No team can deal with so many problems and injuries that we have had. We still should have done better and we have depth in the squad, but when there are so many injuries, the depth is not enough,” he stated.

Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat during their visit to Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag later admitted that his team has been “underperforming” this season.

‘They (the owners) know that when you have a team available, the results will be there. I think (things will get better), especially when the players come back. Every time you trade (players), the routines aren’t there.

“We went for the victory and it was a counterattack in which we did not defend, but what I saw in the second half was a team.” It was good to see. I saw decent football,” Ten Hag added.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo credited his team for sticking to their game plan as they recorded their first win against United since 1994.

‘The players played well. We controlled the game in the first half and in the second we were much better.

“The players should enjoy it because they did a fantastic job, so let’s enjoy this moment,” said Nuno, who has now won two of his three games at Forest.

Forest are now five points from the drop and Nuno admitted it has been difficult since taking the reins last week after Steve Cooper was sacked.

‘Yes, it has been difficult, but the main thing has been to give them faith. It’s not easy because we’ve only been there for eleven days but I’m very happy with their reaction,” he said.

The Red Devils have won just one of their last five Premier League games as the pressure mounts.

“We were also very good without the ball and seeing the happiness on the field was a joy,” Nuno added.

And the Portuguese boss praised match winner Morgan Gibbs-White, who he previously worked with as Wolves manager.

‘It was a beautiful goal from Morgan Gibbs-White. He showed fight and was aggressive. He’s playing well and growing every day and I’m very happy for him. He deserves it,” stated the head of the Forest.