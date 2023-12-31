Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    New York police sergeant, 49, shoots dead his wife, 43, and two sons, 10 and 12, before turning gun on himself in murder-suicide at their home

    Police found Watson Morgan, 49, his wife Ornela Morgan, 43, and their two children, ages 10 and 12, dead in their home on Saturday.
    Watson was identified as a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department and is believed to have committed the murder-suicide.

    Published: 17:45 EST, December 30, 2023 | Updated: 17:55 EST, December 30, 2023

    According to police, four family members were found dead in their New York home after an apparent murder-suicide by their police officer father.

    On Saturday, Clarkstown Police Department officers found Sergeant Watson Morgan, 49, of the Bronxville Police Department, his wife Ornela Morgan, 43, and their two children, ages 10 and 12, dead in their home.

    Officers responded to a call at 10 Clydesdale Court in New City to conduct a welfare check, where they found all four family members dead with gunshot wounds, according to police.

    The Clarkstown Police Department found Sergeant Watson Morgan, 49, of the Bronxville Police Department, his wife Ornela Morgan, 43, and their two children, ages 10 and 12, dead in their home.

    The Clarkstown Police Department identified Watson as a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department and believes he committed the murder-suicide.

    “At this stage of the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, before committing suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

    A gun was recovered at the scene and police said the public is not in any danger.

