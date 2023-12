Christian Monterrosa / AFP via Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley flubbed her praise of Iowa Hawkeyes basketballer Caitlin Clark—appearing to confuse her for a CNN anchor with a similar name during a local restaurant event ahead of the Hawkeyes game.

“We’re excited to see the Lady Hawkeyes team,” Haley said. “What a great coach they have. Kaitlan Collins is phenomenal.”

Collins is the host of CNN’s The Source, not Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.

