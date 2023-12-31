Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    News

    Jack Smith: Trump Immunity Bid a ‘License’ to Commit Crimes

    By

    Dec 31, 2023 , , , , ,
    Jack Smith: Trump Immunity Bid a ‘License’ to Commit Crimes

    Reuters

    Special counsel Jack Smith warned in a new filing Saturday that ex-President Donald Trump‘s bid for immunity could “license Presidents to commit crimes to remain in office.”

    The brief lodged in the D.C. Court of Appeals came in response to the ex-president’s claims that he is immune to prosecution for his efforts to undo his 2020 defeat because he survived an impeachment proceeding in the Senate, and because his plotting fell within the powers and duties of his office.

    If these arguments—which District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected earlier this month—won out, a president could commit crimes freely so long as he threw up sufficient hurdles to keep two-thirds of U.S. senators from voting to remove him, Smith said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    New Year’s Eve: everything you need to know before Sydney’s 2024 fireworks show

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    ‘They’re killing me’: Shocking moment American Airlines passenger has to be held down by crew while having MELTDOWN on flight to Miami – as passengers try to restrain him with DUCT TAPE

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Nikki Haley Confuses Basketballer Caitlin Clark With CNN Anchor

    Dec 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    New Year’s Eve: everything you need to know before Sydney’s 2024 fireworks show

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    ‘They’re killing me’: Shocking moment American Airlines passenger has to be held down by crew while having MELTDOWN on flight to Miami – as passengers try to restrain him with DUCT TAPE

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Jack Smith: Trump Immunity Bid a ‘License’ to Commit Crimes

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Nikki Haley Confuses Basketballer Caitlin Clark With CNN Anchor

    Dec 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy