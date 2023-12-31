‘They’re killing me’: Shocking moment American Airlines passenger has to be held down by crew while having MELTDOWN on flight to Miami – as passengers try to restrain him with DUCT TAPE

The unidentified Spanish-speaking American Airlines passenger was scheduled to travel from Rio de Janeiro on Friday night and land in Miami early Saturday morning on flight 9948.

But before the flight could take off, it allegedly collapsed for unknown reasons.

Footage shows the man can be heard shouting for “help” and “they are killing me” in Spanish as a crew member and four passengers restrain him.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Spanish-speaking American Airlines passenger was caught on camera being restrained by the crew after collapsing before the flight could take off.

The unidentified man was due to travel from Rio de Janeiro on Friday night and land in Miami early Saturday morning on flight 9948.

But before the flight could take off, it allegedly collapsed for unknown reasons.

An American Airlines crew member and four passengers on the plane had to restrain him before security arrived.

A Spanish-speaking American Airlines passenger was caught on camera being restrained by the crew after suffering a seizure before the flight could take off.

The unidentified man was due to travel from Rio de Janeiro on Friday night and land in Miami early Saturday morning on flight 9948.

The footage shows that the man can be heard shouting for “help” and “they are killing me” in Spanish while one of the other passengers tries to cover his mouth with duct tape.

According to Flightaware.com, the flight was not delayed despite the incident.

According Local News 10No arrests have been made as of this afternoon.

A passenger told the station that she was shocked when she heard about the incident.

“That’s very stressful, it’s crazy what happens, you know?” said the unknown traveler.

American Airlines has not yet responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

An American Airlines crew member and four passengers on the plane had to restrain him before security personnel arrived.

The footage shows that the man can be heard shouting ‘help’ and ‘they are killing me’ in Spanish as one of the other passengers tries to cover his mouth with duct tape.

This travel advisory comes after multiple incidents of mid-air crises were reported this year, particularly when Tiffany Gomas went viral for her infamous airplane altercation, which claims began as a dispute over AirPods .

This incident is one of many flight accidents reported this year, particularly when Tiffany Gomas went viral for causing a scene on her American Airlines flight.

She was heard yelling “that motherfucker isn’t real” at another passenger as she left the plane and ended up losing her job due to the meltdown.

The 38-year-old marketing executive could be seen loudly telling a flight attendant near her seat on the flight from Dallas to Orlando: “Stop the damn plane, stop the damn plane, stop the plane.” .’

Police reports show that he had accused a family member of stealing his AirPods, before shouting that the plane was unsafe and would not reach its destination.

The video poster, who passes. @texaskansasnnnHe stated that the incident delayed his flight by three hours.

The TikTok user said the woman “somehow didn’t get arrested and made it back through security after the entire plane had to disembark.”

She later appeared on news shows and podcasts, sharing her regret and shame at losing control and becoming famous for all the wrong reasons.