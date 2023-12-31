New Year’s Eve: everything you need to know before Sydney’s 2024 fireworks show

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

On one of the most anticipated nights of the year, Sydney is less than a day away from being one of the first cities to welcome 2024 with a spectacle of 58,000 fireworks.

The annual celebrations will feature two fireworks shows: the eight-minute ‘family fireworks’ at 9pm and a 12-minute show at midnight.

More than a million people are expected to flock to Sydney Harbor and its surrounding viewpoints, so road closures and additional travel time warnings on public transport have been issued.

Below you’ll find a list of everything you need to know, including the best vantage points and the easiest way to get into town.

On one of the most anticipated nights of the year, Sydney is less than a day away from being one of the first cities to welcome 2024 with a spectacle of 58,000 fireworks.

Where can I see the fireworks?

There will be 49 vantage points in Sydney where revelers can watch the fireworks; however, some require bettors to register to get a free ticket.

Crowds will be large and spectators have been asked to get into viewing positions before sunset.

Venues that do not require ticket sales will open at a specific time. Some will also offer alcohol for sale, while others will allow BYO. More information is available at City of Sydney New Year’s Eve Website.

While some venues have reached their ticket sales limits, non-entry venues include:

o Barangaroo Reserve

o Birchgrove Park

o Blue Dot

o Bradfield Park and Mary Booth Reserve

or Cala Campbell

o Dear port

o Dawes Point Park (Tar-Ra)

or Duff Reserve

o Dumaresq Reserve

o East Circular Pier

o Elkington Park

or Gilba Park

o Hickson Rd Reserve

The annual celebrations will feature two fireworks shows: the eight-minute ‘family fireworks’ at 9pm and a 12-minute show at midnight.

o Illoura Reserve

o Lavender Bay Parks

o Lookes Ave Reserve

or Cala manly

o McKell Park

o Mort Bay Park

o Murray Rose Pool and Blackburn Gardens

o North Head

o Observatory Hill Park

o Pirrama Park

o Pyrmont Bay Park

o Rose Bay Beach

o Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney on Bennelong Lawn

o Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney at Fleet Steps

o Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney on Tarpein Lawn

o Simmons Point

o Sydney Opera House

or the rocks

o Thornton Park

o West Circular Pier

o Yarranabbe Park

o Yurulbin Park

More than a million people are expected to flock to Sydney Harbor and its surrounding viewpoints, so road closures and additional travel time warnings on public transport have been issued.

Road closures in Sydney NYE

The Cahill Expressway will be closed in both directions starting at 6 a.m.

Road closures at Circular Quay and The Rocks will begin from 2pm

Main roads in North Sydney, Milsons Point and Kirribilli will close from 5pm

Most roads in Sydney’s central CBD and some roads in Pyrmont will be closed by 7pm.

The city-bound lanes of the Anzac Bridge, the Iron Cove Link tunnel into the city and the entrance to the M8 tunnel on Victoria Rd will be closed from 8.30pm to 9.30pm and again from 11pm to 1.30am.

From 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., the M8 exit to City West Link and the M4 exit to Anzac Bridge will be closed.

Main roads around Wynyard station will close from 10pm

The Sydney Harbor Bridge will be closed from 11:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The same will apply on all major roads in the city, and cars will not be able to access the CBD after 11pm.

Sydneysiders are preparing for the famous fireworks show that will usher in 2024

Sydney revelers urged to use public transport

Drivers have also been asked to leave their cars at home and use public transport, amid concerns from authorities about the threat of drink-driving.

Fares will be discounted to Sunday fares and capped at $8.90 for adults, $4.45 for youth and concessions and $2.50 for seniors and Gold pensioners.

However, Transport General Coordinator for New South Wales Howard Collins urged crowds to allow more time for travel as road closures affected buses and light rail services.

CBD light rail services will stop running between Town Hall and Circular Quay from 2pm, and services between Central and Circular Quay will stop from 7pm to allow crowds to walk along the city.

Exclusion zones will also affect ferry routes, with most services ending after 5pm.

“We don’t want people to use cars, as the police would advise: we don’t want people to drive drinking,” he said.

“Use public transportation, but stay safe (and) take more time when traveling because the city has road closures.”

Sydney NYE weather forecast

Despite a week of thunderstorms and wild weather, Sunday is forecast to be cloudy with a temperature range between 19C and 24C, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

There is a slight change to a shower early, with southeasterly winds between 15 and 25 km/h which will decrease overnight.