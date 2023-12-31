Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Penn Jillette: Why My Hero of 2023 Is Taylor Swift

    Penn Jillette: Why My Hero of 2023 Is Taylor Swift

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Whenever someone is talking about their favorite music, I estimate their age, and then when they became sexually active. After that I do a little arithmetic–simple addition. If the music they’re raving about seems like it was released plus or minus two years of the first time they had an orgasm in the presence of another person, I don’t trust their taste. They aren’t talking about music—they are talking about sex.

    Music does many complicated things, and it fulfills many needs and performs many functions. A lot of those are sex and romance, and, sex and romance are the same thing.

    I’m not just talking about what song was (I’m wicked old) on the turntable when you were first getting down. I’m talking about (yeah, that old) what was on the turntable when you thought about it a couple years before and after.

