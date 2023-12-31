Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Couple Forced to Give Up Babies in Embryo Mix-Up Settles With Clinic

    Couple Forced to Give Up Babies in Embryo Mix-Up Settles With Clinic

    A New York City couple that had the wrong embryos implanted at a California fertility clinic and subsequently had the babies of complete strangers has settled their lawsuit over the “unimaginable mishap.”

    The pair had splashed out $100,000 for treatment at the CHA Fertility Clinic, leading to a successful pregnancy that they say they were told would bring them twin girls. But when the wife, identified in court papers only as A.P., gave birth in March 2019, she had twin boys.

    In their July 2019 lawsuit, the couple said they immediately knew something was wrong, as the babies were not of Asian descent like both parents. After carrying both babies for eight months and giving birth to them, the husband and wife said they then had to go through the anguish of handing the babies over to their biological parents, two couples who had also received treatment at the clinic and had their embryos misplaced in the mix-up.

