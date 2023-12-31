Medindie crash: Woman dies after being hit by car as man she knew charged

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle driven by a man she knew.

The fatal collision occurred in Adelaide about 8pm on Saturday, according to South Australian Police.

The 32-year-old woman from the northern suburb of Medindie was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being run over, but died shortly afterwards.

A man, aged 33 and also from Medindie, has been charged with death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

The accused has been granted bail and given a court date in March.

The main accident agents and detectives have attended the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact authorities.

More to come