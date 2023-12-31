Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Medindie crash: Woman dies after being hit by car as man she knew charged

    By David Southwell and Kristy Williams for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 19:32 EST, December 30, 2023 | Updated: 19:47 EST, December 30, 2023

    A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle driven by a man she knew.

    The fatal collision occurred in Adelaide about 8pm on Saturday, according to South Australian Police.

    The 32-year-old woman from the northern suburb of Medindie was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being run over, but died shortly afterwards.

    A man, aged 33 and also from Medindie, has been charged with death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

    The accused has been granted bail and given a court date in March.

    The main accident agents and detectives have attended the scene of the incident.

    Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact authorities.

