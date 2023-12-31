Number of women freezing their eggs rose 54% during Covid because lockdowns sparked widespread anxiety about finding ‘the one’

<!–

The number of women choosing to freeze their eggs soared during the Covid pandemic because lockdowns caused widespread anxiety about meeting a partner, a leading fertility expert has said.

Professor Geeta Nargund, director of one of the UK’s largest private IVF providers, revealed that demand for egg freezing services at her clinics jumped to record levels during the coronavirus outbreak.

Create Fertility saw a 54 percent increase between 2020 and 2022 in the number of women seeking to preserve embryos.

Professor Nargund, senior consultant for reproductive medicine services at St George’s NHS Hospital, London, said: “Due to social distancing during lockdown, women were unable to date or meet potential partners easily. They were also aware that their biological clock was ticking.

“Coupled with the uncertainty people felt as a result of the closures, this was a perfect storm.”

Professor Nargund said there were other factors driving the increase, such as companies offering pay-for-service as a benefit for female staff and the recent rise in the cost of living.