Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    News

    The New VC Idea That Surely Won’t Backfire: Colonies of Tech Bros

    By

    Dec 31, 2023 , , ,
    The New VC Idea That Surely Won’t Backfire: Colonies of Tech Bros

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    A gleaming, futuristic, tech-bro utopia in the Mediterranean. A crypto paradise on a small, rural island in Honduras. A virtual startup hub in Nigeria, where entrepreneurs can gather and start businesses—tax free.

    All of these ideas have spurred interest, headlines, and millions of dollars from investors in recent years, making “startup cities” a hot topic of conversation in Silicon Valley. (Look no further than the proposed new city in Solano County, California, funded by some of the wealthiest names in tech.) But what the above projects have in common is not just their ambitious aspirations for the future, but a shared funding source: a startup-city venture capital fund founded by the grandson of a free-market icon and backed by some of the most powerful tech scions in the United States.

    Their ultimate goal? To unite these cities into an ideologically aligned, lightly governed, VC-backed state.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The Lithgow crash victim had spoken ominously of the “shadow of death” as his family gathers in vigil for siblings still fighting for life.

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    EMILY PRESCOTT: Dynasty legend Joan Collins poses in faux fur hat to advise people ‘don’t invite boring people’ to your New Year’s party

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    The ‘Effective Accelerationism’ movement doesn’t care if humans are replaced by AI as long as they’re there to make money from it

    Dec 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The Lithgow crash victim had spoken ominously of the “shadow of death” as his family gathers in vigil for siblings still fighting for life.

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    EMILY PRESCOTT: Dynasty legend Joan Collins poses in faux fur hat to advise people ‘don’t invite boring people’ to your New Year’s party

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    The ‘Effective Accelerationism’ movement doesn’t care if humans are replaced by AI as long as they’re there to make money from it

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    The New VC Idea That Surely Won’t Backfire: Colonies of Tech Bros

    Dec 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy