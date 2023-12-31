EMILY PRESCOTT: Dynasty legend Joan Collins poses in faux fur hat to advise people ‘don’t invite boring people’ to your New Year’s party

<!–

Dame Joan Collins is ringing in the New Year in fantastic form. The Dynasty legend, 90, posed for an Instagram photo wearing a faux fur hat, studded cream gloves and a matching coat, plus her signature red lipstick. She captioned the image: ‘Honey it’s cold outside! It’s actually 52 degrees!’

Dame Joan, ambassador for high street giant M&S, also shared some simple advice with those hosting a New Year’s Eve party tonight: “Don’t invite boring people!”

Meanwhile, fellow M&S ambassador, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, says this season is all about the sartorial stakes.

Rosie, 36, partner of action movie star Jason Statham, with whom she has two children, insists that 2023 must be said goodbye with “a well-tailored dress or suit, big diamonds and sexy heels.”

You probably forgot to mention the most important accessory: a champagne glass!

She’s used to entering the lion’s den in her father’s wildlife park, so giving a speech to hundreds of guests on the after-dinner circuit should be a piece of cake for Freya Aspinall.

The 20-year-old daughter of conservationist Damian Aspinall and TV presenter Donna Air has just signed up as a client of the world’s leading agency Harry Walker, which already manages Boris Johnson, former US president Bill Clinton and actress Whoopi Goldberg.

Layton arrives at a new job

It’s good to see that Strictly Come Dancing finalist Layton Williams is putting his experience to good use – a dance company has just hired him to teach classes.

Layton, 29, has starred in West End musicals Billy Elliot and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, leading some fans to brand his inclusion on Strictly as “unfair”.

Layton’s Strictly partner Nikita Kuzmin responded to the online trolls, calling them “sad”.

Now Layton will join dance company Move It at the ExCel center in east London in March to deliver masterclasses including Musical Theater Extravaganza and Pros From The Shows.

Did you think your Christmas was chaotic? Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen welcomed his granddaughter Eleanora as preparations for the big day were in full swing, leaving the mansion he shares with wife Jackie and daughters Cecile and Eleanora’s mother Hermione looking like a “scene from the Nativity”.