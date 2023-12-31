The Lithgow crash victim had spoken ominously of the “shadow of death” as his family gathers in vigil for siblings still fighting for life.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A disturbing sermon given by one of the two Sydney parents who died in the horror crash near Lithgow has resurfaced.

In the sermon, which David Drozd, 49, recorded during the Covid pandemic, he spoke of “the shadow of death” and “meeting face to face with the Lord.”

Drozd, a passionate Bible speaker and road safety engineer, died in a five-car accident that left 15 other people in hospital at 12:50 p.m. on Friday.

Among those rushed to hospital were their children, including two who were seriously injured.

Jason McMahon, 42, also lost his life in a multi-car crash on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang, west of the Blue Mountains.

Drozd was heading to Dubbo, where his eldest daughter Miriam Gray lives, driving with his wife Nicole, 41, and five of their children aged between 5 and 15, when McMahon’s Isuzu D-Max collided with his Kia Carnival .

Details about Drozd have since come to light and include revelations that he would become a grandfather for the first time in the new year and that he was a lay preacher at the Central Mountains Baptist Church.

Mr Dozd's daughter, Miriam, and son-in-law, Jacob Gray, posted a tribute and call to prayer "for our brothers who are still in critical condition."

In a March 2020 sermon he gave at the church, located in Hazelbrook in the lower Blue Mountains, Drozd revealed his deep knowledge of the Scriptures.

In the 40-minute lesson on the Book of Revelation, he said he was a born-again Christian and described how he tried to educate his “atheist brother” about the teachings of the Bible.

Drozd used Covid as an allegory saying that God or Jesus could “shine light in the darkness and shadow of death” and urged his listeners not to be afraid.

“We’ll see on our last day,” he said.

‘Do not be afraid. When we see the Lord… face to face, when we walk with him, there is no need to fear.’

Drozd’s son-in-law Jacob Gray posted on Facebook that the whole family was now together at Westmead Hospital.

“Please continue to pray for our brothers who are still in critical condition,” he wrote.

TO GoFundMelaunched to raise money on behalf of Miriam Gray “to help (David’s) family at this very difficult time”, it has so far raised more than $27,000.

Drozd has been remembered as a highly respected traffic engineer who seven years ago wrote a report for Penrith City Council about the dangers on the same road where he lost his life.

New South Wales Police are seen at the scene of the five-car crash, which claimed the lives of two parents, on Friday.

He also led the council’s Bible study class.

Drozd founded his own traffic consultancy company in 2012 and was described by one mourner as “an absolute gentleman and a passionate advocate for road safety”.

It was revealed that the other victim, Mr. McMahon, was also a loving father who was about to marry the love of his life.

His son Connor, 19, paid a heartbreaking tribute on Saturday night.

“I have lost the man I always wanted to be, he was the kind of person who would just drop everything to go help someone,” he said in a statement.

‘I’m going to miss my dad every minute.

“He didn’t get to see me start a family of my own.”

McMahon had spent time riding dirt bikes in Sunny Corner, a well-known cycling area 30 kilometers west of where the accident occurred.

Jason McMahon (above) 42 was remembered as a loving father who had been planning to marry his fiancée and was returning from dirt bike riding in Sunny Corner.

The heartbreaking scene on the road after the five-vehicle crash in which two parents died and five people were seriously injured, including two of David Drozd’s children.

He was returning home to Sydney with family friend Declan Jones when his eastbound utility vehicle towing a motorcycle trailer collided with a westbound Toyota Hilux.

That Toyota then collided with a Hyundai Tuscan, throwing it off the road and trapping its occupants.

Mr McMahon’s Isuzu then crashed head-on into the Kia Carnival driven by Mr Drozd, trapping the father-of-nine who died at the scene.

A Nissan Patrol towing a caravan collided with the Isuzu trailer.

A seperation GoFundMe The crowdfunding page for Mr. McMahon’s fiancee and children was created on Friday night.

“Unfortunately, the McMahon family has lost a great role model in their lives,” it reads.

‘His family has lost a son, a father, a fiancé and more.

“The purpose of this GoFundMe is to help her fiancé and the rest of her family raise money to cover funeral costs.”