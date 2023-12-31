Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Are You There, God? It's Me, 2023's Most Underrated Movie

    There might be a movie missing on your “Favorite Movies of 2023” list. So you sat through Barbenheimer. You were moved by Killers of the Flower Moon. Air was a fun little gem. You had the wind knocked out of you with Past Lives. And Across the Spider-Verse was a swoopy, swinging, swell time. That’s all well and good. But I fear some folks have missed one of the finest movies of the year, what could be considered the best: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

    It’s totally understandable—the movie came out in April, one of the only times of the year when Oscars bloggers are taking a break from forecasting the next big winners. “Are You There God” perhaps made the film sound like one of those preachy religious movies that were more popular than ever this year (although Judy Blume’s novel is a classic, and everyone should know its name). The film, however, is was actually about a totally worse subject matter: a young woman going through puberty. Oh, the horrors. It’s a miracle anyone saw this movie at all! Periods should not be televised.

    I should note here that I’m being sarcastic, because some people actually think these falsities to be true. Puberty, periods, and young women are not gross.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

