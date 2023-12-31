Mariah Carey looks pretty in pink as she bundles up while shopping at the Prada store in Aspen… after her ex Bryan Tanaka confirmed their split.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mariah Carey looked carefree and happy when she was seen shopping at the Prada store in Aspen on Friday.

The All I Want for Christmas is You singer, 54, smiled as she walked down the sidewalk while ignoring her recent breakup.

She wore a hot pink furry jacket with black details along with black tights and knee-high boots with very high heels.

The Touch My Body singer wore black Chanel ear muffs and black sunglasses as she stepped out of the back seat of her SUV.

The retail therapy came after her split from former dancer Bryan Tanaka, 40.

Mariah Carey looked carefree and happy when she was seen shopping at the Prada store in Aspen on Friday.

Mariah is the latest celebrity to invade the mountain town.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Kyle Richards and family, Kevin Costner, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Oliver Hudson and Salma Hayek will spend the holiday weekend in the famous ski town.

Last week, the We Belong Together singer’s ex confirmed their split after a seven-year romance and shared that it was mutual.

A source said Page six that the separation occurred because he wants to have children and she does not.

Carey shares twins Morocco and Monroe, 12, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 43. Tanaka has no children of his own.

Tanaka performed as Mariah’s dancer starting in 2006. They began dating in 2016.

“She wants to start having her own life,” another source told the outlet of the breakup.

Rumors of the split began circulating when the Always Be My Baby singer took her annual trip to Aspen alone.

The All I Want for Christmas is You singer, 54, smiled as she walked down the sidewalk while ignoring her recent breakup.

She wore a hot pink furry jacket with black details along with black tights and knee-high boots with very high heels.

The retail therapy came after her split from former dancer Bryan Tanaka, 40, after a seven-year romance; seen in 2018

Earlier this week, Carey seemed to hint at relationship problems when she told him People magazine was looking forward to the holidays because he had had a difficult year.

“I’ve been waiting for this Christmas all year. Since last year, because last year wasn’t the best,” she said.

He also promised to have fun at these parties “against all odds.”

“Look,” Carey said, “come hell or high water, this year, this Christmas, we’re going to have fun.”