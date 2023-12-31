Cameron Bancroft says specialist opener should replace David Warner after Andrew McDonald hints at Cam Green’s return

Bancroft insists top order specialist should replace Warner

Bancroft is a leading candidate for the job.

Cameron Bancroft insists a specialist opener would be best placed to replace the outgoing David Warner, believing experience at the top is crucial in this difficult role.

Australia have named an unchanged 13-man squad for this week’s third Test against Pakistan at the SCG, but crunch time is approaching in the quest to replace Warner as he bids farewell to the Test camp.

Bancroft remains a leading contender, with selectors set to make a decision ahead of the Adelaide Test against the West Indies on January 17.

Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw can also claim the role, but coach Andrew McDonald has refused to rule out opting for a non-specialist opener.

McDonald on Saturday left the door ajar for Cameron Green to replace Warner, while another hitter could theoretically move up top to accommodate Green’s return.

Cameron Bancroft has argued for a trial opening berth and believes Warner should be replaced by a specialist opener.

But when asked if it would be an easier job for a specialist opener, Bancroft insisted that was the case.

“Yes, absolutely,” he told AAP.

‘I have opened the batting in Shield cricket for over 10 years. It’s not an easy place to hit.

‘It comes with challenges, and my entire career I’ve been a problem solver trying to find ways to thrive in those types of circumstances.

‘Some players changed and opened the batting and did very well. But not everyone raises their hand to open the batting.

‘I feel like it’s probably a specialist role and it’s certainly really challenging. But also very rewarding.”

Bancroft’s comments come after Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer and Mike Hussey made similar arguments this week.

If Australia opts for a specialist opener, Bancroft has made the strongest case of all the contenders in recent years.

David Warner will play his final Test match this week in Sydney

Bancroft has not featured in the Test side since being dropped during a poor 2019 Ashes.

He was the leading run-scorer in last summer’s Sheffield Shield with 945 runs at an average of 59.06, and again tops the charts this season with 512 at 56.88.

Harris and Renshaw were part of Australian teams at the time, while Bancroft has not featured since being dropped during a poor 2019 Ashes.

“I’ve had some conversations (with selectors) over the last 12 months and asked them some questions about what I can do to improve,” Bancroft said.

‘I’m always looking to get better and better. I wanted that feedback from them.

“But I guess it always comes down to scoring runs, so I just tried to go out and do the best I could no matter what format of the game I’ve been playing.”

Bancroft is also hoping his BBL careers will help his cause, with Sydney Thunder set to play matches against Hobart and Perth before the Adelaide Test.

The opener is the competition’s second-highest run-scorer, with 181 in his first five games.

“Racing is racing,” Bancroft said.

—Obviously, there is no such thing as red-ball cricket. So, going out and playing in Big Bash is the game format I can play in right now.

‘The selectors have always talked about players scoring runs and things like that, and that runs count. And I agree with that.

“Anyone who’s in position to go to the next level, you want them to score runs.” I tried to do it regardless of the game format.

“I hope that puts me in a position to be selected.”