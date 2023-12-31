Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    News

    Firm in Menendez Scandal Handed Plum Role to Ex-GOP Aide

    By

    Dec 31, 2023 , , ,
    Firm in Menendez Scandal Handed Plum Role to Ex-GOP Aide

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/LinkedIn

    The company at the center of the swirling scandal around New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez also handed a plum position to a former staffer of one of the Garden State’s most influential Republicans, The Daily Beast has found.

    According to LinkedIn, since 2019, Nicholas D’Alessio has served as managing director of IS EG Halal, the company whose owner Wael Hana the Department of Justice claims served as a cut-out for Egyptian military and intelligence operatives. IS EG holds a hyper-lucrative monopoly on meat imported into Egypt, which a federal criminal complaint asserts helped fund bribes delivered to Menendez in exchange for his support for military aid to the authoritarian regime.

    D’Alessio, who has not been charged with any crimes, even features on corporate filings as IS EG’s secretary—right below his indicted boss Hana. New Jersey business filings show he holds the same role at another Hana-controlled company, EG Trade Inc., which operates out of the same Edgewater, NJ address as IS EG.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Taylor Swift appears to hint at a romance with Travis Kelce BEFORE the pair went public with their relationship during their Eras Tour stop in Inglewood.

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County sheriff releases video of fatal shooting of woman who reported domestic violence

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    China is investigating a Taiwanese boyband for lip-syncing, prompting accusations of election interference

    Dec 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Taylor Swift appears to hint at a romance with Travis Kelce BEFORE the pair went public with their relationship during their Eras Tour stop in Inglewood.

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County sheriff releases video of fatal shooting of woman who reported domestic violence

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    China is investigating a Taiwanese boyband for lip-syncing, prompting accusations of election interference

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Will Late-Night TV Survive 2024’s ‘Burn-It-All-Down’ Election?

    Dec 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy