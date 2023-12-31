Firm in Menendez Scandal Handed Plum Role to Ex-GOP Aide

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/LinkedIn

The company at the center of the swirling scandal around New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez also handed a plum position to a former staffer of one of the Garden State’s most influential Republicans, The Daily Beast has found.

According to LinkedIn, since 2019, Nicholas D’Alessio has served as managing director of IS EG Halal, the company whose owner Wael Hana the Department of Justice claims served as a cut-out for Egyptian military and intelligence operatives. IS EG holds a hyper-lucrative monopoly on meat imported into Egypt, which a federal criminal complaint asserts helped fund bribes delivered to Menendez in exchange for his support for military aid to the authoritarian regime.

D’Alessio, who has not been charged with any crimes, even features on corporate filings as IS EG’s secretary—right below his indicted boss Hana. New Jersey business filings show he holds the same role at another Hana-controlled company, EG Trade Inc., which operates out of the same Edgewater, NJ address as IS EG.

