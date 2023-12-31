Broncos ‘have four options to resolve Russell Wilson saga’ after benching star quarterback… and Super Bowl winner remains LEAST likely as 35-year-old believes his time in Denver is coming to an end.

Wilson insists he is only being benched because of a contract standoff with executives.

He won’t be playing for the playoffs chasing the Broncos in their last 2 games of the season.

The Broncos ‘have four options’ to resolve uncertainty over Russell Wilson’s future after benching their star quarterback, with the former Super Bowl winner being the least likely as the 35-year-old believes he his time in Denver will end soon.

Earlier this week, Wilson told reporters about the threat the Broncos had made to him in October if he did not modify his contract after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on October 29.

He publicly stated on Friday that he would like to remain with the franchise, but also admitted that he has considered extending his career elsewhere.

“I hope he’s here,” Wilson said. ‘I hope he’s here for a long time. …If it’s not here, I’ll be prepared to do it somewhere else, but I hope it’s here. I really mean it.’

Players-turned-analysts, including Robert Griffin III and Ryan Clark, criticized Broncos head coach Sean Payton for his treatment of the experienced Wilson, who is in his 12th NFL season but has yet to reach the playoffs with Denver since he was traded there from the Seattle Seahawks last year. What’s more, Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Broncos before even calling a play for his new team.

Wilson and Broncos head coach Sean Payton have disagreed about the reason for his demotion.

Now, both sides are at a tipping point, with the Broncos benching their nine-time Pro Bowler for the final two games of the season to preserve “financial flexibility,” with Payton opting to start backup QB Jarrett Stidham , in place of Wilson, against the LA Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

But according to ESPN Adam SchefterThe Broncos have four avenues they could possibly explore as a means to overcome the saga over Wilson’s future in Denver beyond this season.

First, the Broncos can simply cut ties with Wilson by releasing him before the fifth day of the 2024 season in mid-March, avoiding a scenario in which they would have to owe the QB $37 million in additional guaranteed money that would kick in at the time. . time. This would provide the Broncos with an $85 million dead cap charge next year, which would be the largest charge for a player in NFL history.

Denver could also opt to use a post-June 1 designation on Wilson’s release, which would further benefit the franchise by allowing Wilson dead money over the span of two years: $35.4 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025. ESPN has reported that this scenario is the “most likely option,” should the Broncos release Wilson.

The Broncos’ third alternative, according to ESPNIt would be a trade, although Wilson’s contract includes a no-trade cause, meaning he can veto any deal that is not approved.

Last but not least, Denver’s fourth option, which seems the least likely for now, would be for Wilson and the Broncos to resolve their differences and reset to the benefit of both parties, which means starting over.

Wilson has 3,070 passing yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 15 starts.

Wilson believes his demotion was two months in the making due to his refusal to restructure his contract even though Payton insisted his signal-calling change was strictly a football decision in hopes of making Denver’s offense click.

“I’m not aware of any of those (discussions),” the coach said. ‘I’m in charge of football. I know this. The number one reason for accepting this job was ownership and victory. Certainly tradition matters here, relative to being in a place where it matters, but that’s something for (Broncos general manager) George (Patrón) and the front office; I’m not involved in any of that. …

‘My focus has been on winning and I’m going to go back to what I said at the beginning of the week. “I know how this has been written, but this decision is strictly what I believe gives us a chance to win.”

Wilson has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 15 starts this season. The Broncos are 7-8 entering the final two games of the season with an outside chance of making the playoffs.

While it seems unlikely Wilson will return to the Broncos next season, he said he wanted to stay.

“I came here to play, to win, I knew it was going to be a process,” he said. ‘I signed a seven-year contract for us to go and play hard. That is my goal every time I step between the white lines, to give everything I have.

“I want to be here, I want to play here, I want to win championships here.”