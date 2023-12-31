Student’s Epic Takedown of Bridget Ziegler Is Perfection

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Reuters and Getty Images

The New Abnormal

The scandal involving ‘Don’t Say Gay’ proponent Bridget Ziegler, who has been accused of being involved in a years-long three-way sexual relationship with a woman accusing her husband of rape, kicked up a gear at a recent Sarasota town meeting.

Former Pine View School student Zander Moricz, who is gay, confronted Ziegler, who he said had once retweeted a hate article about him while he was in high school.

