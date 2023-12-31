Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    News

    Student’s Epic Takedown of Bridget Ziegler Is Perfection

    By

    Dec 31, 2023 , , , ,
    Student’s Epic Takedown of Bridget Ziegler Is Perfection

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Reuters and Getty Images

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

    The scandal involving ‘Don’t Say Gay’ proponent Bridget Ziegler, who has been accused of being involved in a years-long three-way sexual relationship with a woman accusing her husband of rape, kicked up a gear at a recent Sarasota town meeting.

    Former Pine View School student Zander Moricz, who is gay, confronted Ziegler, who he said had once retweeted a hate article about him while he was in high school.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Taylor Swift appears to hint at a romance with Travis Kelce BEFORE the pair went public with their relationship during their Eras Tour stop in Inglewood.

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County sheriff releases video of fatal shooting of woman who reported domestic violence

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    China is investigating a Taiwanese boyband for lip-syncing, prompting accusations of election interference

    Dec 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Taylor Swift appears to hint at a romance with Travis Kelce BEFORE the pair went public with their relationship during their Eras Tour stop in Inglewood.

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County sheriff releases video of fatal shooting of woman who reported domestic violence

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    China is investigating a Taiwanese boyband for lip-syncing, prompting accusations of election interference

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Will Late-Night TV Survive 2024’s ‘Burn-It-All-Down’ Election?

    Dec 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy