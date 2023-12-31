China is investigating a Taiwanese boyband for lip-syncing, prompting accusations of election interference

Taiwanese pop group Mayday hold their award for Best Album in Mandarin for their album “history of Tomorrow” at the 28th Golden Melody Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Mayday, a Taiwanese pop-rock band, is being accused of lip-syncing. Taiwan claims China wanted to pressure the band into publicly declaring Taiwan under Chinese rule.China denies the allegations, saying Taiwanese politicians are also seeking political favor.

The Chinese government is investigating a Taiwanese boyband accused of lip-syncing its performances, but Taiwanese officials say the investigation is politically motivated.

Investigations into allegations that the Taiwanese band Mayday lip-synced in live performances began in November, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Chinese state media.

The investigation originated from a vlogger’s posts on the Chinese social media app Bilibili, per CNN. The vlogger, who analyzed a live performance, claimed that the lead singer of Mayday sounded too perfect during some songs. The claims were later spread on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

The band has denied the allegations multiple times.

The band could be fined 100,000 yuan, or about $14,000, because lip-syncing is considered a means to “deceive audiences,” according to Chinese regulatory guidelines. Repeat failure to follow the guidelines, originally introduced in 2021, can also result in the revocation of a performing license.

Now, Taiwanese officials are hitting back at the Chinese government, claiming the investigation is retribution for the band refusing to publicly declare that Taiwan, which maintains its independence from China, is actually under Beijing’s authority.

Reuters also reported it viewed internal security notes from Taiwanese officials voicing the same allegations. CNN reported that the band rebuffed multiple requests since May, citing two anonymous Taiwanese intelligence officials. The officials told CNN that the Chinese government also coordinated discussions about the band lip-syncing on social media to bring about the investigation.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, denied Taiwan’s claims, saying that the Democratic Progressive Party fabricated the story for political reasons.

The DPP’s leading candidate has been called a “destroyer of peace across the Taiwan Strait” by the Taiwan affairs office for his comments surrounding Taiwanese sovereignty. Per Reuters, Lai Ching-te, the current Taiwanese vice president, who is running for president in 2024, said, “Taiwan’s basic position is that Taiwan’s sovereignty and independence belong to its 23 million people not the People’s Republic of China.”

Tensions between China and Taiwan have heightened over the past few years, with China asserting that it has the right to rule the island nation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has floated the prospect of an invasion as a last resort in state speeches and reportedly told President Joe Biden that he was going to take over Taiwan. However, he did not specify a timeline.

The Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party and the Chinese Communist Party’s Publicity Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

