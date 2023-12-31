Los Angeles County sheriff releases video of fatal shooting of woman who reported domestic violence

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Los Angeles California — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Friday night released body camera footage showing the shooting death of a 27-year-old Black woman who had called to report domestic violence in early December.

Niani Finlayson called authorities shortly after 6 p.m. on December 4 to report a man who would not leave her home or leave her alone, according to audio of her 911 call released by the department.

Officers responded to the apartment complex in Lancaster, a city about 44 miles (71 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, and shot Finlayson less than a minute after she opened the door, the video shows.

Finlayson was holding an object in one hand that officers identified as a knife. She grabbed the man with her other hand and an officer shot him within seconds, the video shows.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department will conduct investigations to determine whether the use of force was appropriate.

“Any time a life is lost, regardless of the circumstances, it is a difficult time for everyone involved,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. “The department released the body camera footage ahead of the legal deadline to demonstrate our commitment to transparency and visual representation of the facts in this case.”

Finlayson’s family, including his parents and two daughters, filed a lawsuit with the government on December 20 stating that they intend to seek $30 million in damages. The complaint is the precursor to filing a lawsuit.

The claim, filed by attorney Bradley Gage, says Finlayson was sitting on the floor when officers shot her from behind a glass door, allegations that appear to contradict video footage.

Gage did not immediately respond to a voicemail left by The Associated Press seeking comment on the release of the video. He told the Los Angeles Times that officers could have used a stun gun or pepper spray to calm the situation.

“They took a situation that was volatile, but not deadly, and turned it into a deadly situation with these tactics,” he said.

The claim says Finlayson was shot in front of his 9-year-old daughter. The video shows a girl telling officers what sounds like “he pushed me” or “he punched me.”

The sheriff’s department also released audio of the 911 call in which a woman identified by authorities as Finlayson can be heard saying, “This man will not leave my house” and “He will not leave me alone.” She can be heard yelling at someone to get away from her.

The dispatcher is heard on the call telling him to go somewhere quieter. Authorities described the man as Finlayson’s boyfriend, but she cannot be heard identifying him that way in the audio.

Body camera footage shows three officers outside the apartment building. One officer is seen knocking on the door and another says “they’re in the back room, but they’re not answering.”

Screams can be heard from inside the apartment. An officer kicks the door several times before a woman identified by authorities as Finlayson opens it and begins yelling, “I’m going to stab him.”

Officers begin to enter the unit and three people can be seen inside.

A girl inside the apartment says what sounds like “she pushed me” or “she punched me.”

The officers then turn the corner into the apartment and point guns at Finlayson and a man standing on the opposite side of the room. She can be seen holding the man with one hand. One deputy can be heard saying, “Leave that.”

Within seconds, an officer fires several shots and Finlayson falls to the ground.

The sheriff’s department says Finlayson held a kitchen knife after she answered the door. Body camera footage of her shows her holding an object in the doorway. In a still shot from the body camera footage, Finlayson is seen holding the object identified by authorities as a kitchen knife in one hand while she grabs the man with the other.

Immediately after the shooting, the man Finlayson grabbed can be heard shouting, “No” and “Why did you shoot?”

The department identified the officer who shot Finlayson as Ty Shelton.