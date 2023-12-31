Taylor Swift appears to hint at a romance with Travis Kelce BEFORE the pair went public with their relationship during their Eras Tour stop in Inglewood.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Taylor Swift appeared to have possibly hinted at her budding romance with NFL star Travis Kelce during her Eras Tour, just weeks before the couple went public.

The Bad Blood hitmaker, 34, who is scheduled to cheer on her boyfriend when the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve, appeared in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by a user with the identifier @LavenderKelce.

The clip was taken while the performer was singing the song titled Dress, during her August 7 concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. In particular, the song has the lyrics of ‘they have no idea about you and me…’

In the caption, the .

The following month, in September, the Grammys attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, putting their relationship in the spotlight.

Taylor Swift, 34, appeared to have hinted at her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, during her Eras Tour, just weeks before the couple went public; seen August 7 in Inglewood

She sang ‘Dress’ during her August 7 concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Notably, the song has the lyrics “they have no idea about you and me”; couple seen in October in New York

Other social media users jumped into the comments section of the post, “SHE’S SO SMART,” while another added, “She’s a mastermind.”

Swift – who was named Time Person of the Year – spoke to the publication earlier this month and revealed that both she and the professional footballer had been speaking for months before going public.

“This all started when Travis very adorably blew me up on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the beauty recalled.

Over the summer, Kelce had explained on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, that he had attempted to give Taylor his phone number while attending her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, which ended up being unsuccessful.

‘We started dating right after that. So we spent a lot of time without anyone knowing, which I’m grateful because we got to know each other better.”

The Love Story singer then added that: “When I went to the first game, we were a couple.”

‘I think some people think they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to launch a first date with force.

Since going public, Taylor has attended a total of eight games to cheer on her boyfriend while he plays on the field.

“She playing with the dress on August 7th and singing ‘they have no idea about you and me’ while she and Travis were secretly dating and her number is 87 oh Taylor Swift you crazy woman,” one Twitter user noted; seen in August at SoFi Stadium

The following month, in September, the Grammys attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium (seen above), which put their relationship in the spotlight.

He made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day when the Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. The singer-songwriter had been seen embracing the holiday wearing a Santa hat with the number ’87’ printed on the front.

After the game, Taylor and her family joined Kelce and her father at the sports star’s lavish mansion to celebrate Christmas together.

A source exclusively told DailyMail.com: “Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift for Taylor.”

“This had never happened to her before and it made the holiday the most meaningful for her. Her friends think this is more proof that Travis will be a Swiftie for life.

‘Of course, Travis was bummed that they didn’t win the game. But he’s at a point in his career where he’s not letting this affect him too much and he’s looking forward to the next game,” the source added.

Swift is also scheduled to support Kelce when his team faces the Bengals during a New Year’s Eve game.

And earlier on Saturday, Travis was spotted leaving his Kansas City mansion as he headed to practice while waiting to meet up with the singer.

Another celebrity making an early appearance at the game is Backstreet Boys member and Chiefs fan Kevin Richardson.

Shortly after ringing in the New Year, Taylor will kick off more international dates for her Eras Tour starting February 7.

It is scheduled to stop in several countries, such as Japan, Scotland, England, Germany, France and also Italy.

Swift, who was named Time’s Person of the Year, spoke to the publication earlier this month and revealed that both she and the professional soccer player had been speaking for months before going public; seen in october in new york

The Love Story singer then added that: ‘When I went to the first game, we were a couple; Kelce seen earlier this month at Arrowhead Stadium

He made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day (seen above) when the Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. The singer-songwriter was seen embracing the holiday wearing a Santa hat with the number ’87’ printed on the front.

A source previously told DailyMail.com that Travis “wants to be with her as often as possible and after the season he intends to join her on tour.”

A source previously told DailyMail.com that Travis “wants to be with her as often as possible and after the season he intends to join her on tour.”

‘They are going to take their romance all over the world. He is very excited to make her feel like a princess.”

According to the The US SunThe Chiefs tight end has already booked luxury hotels in cities like Paris and Milan.

A source told the publication, “He booked some very nice hotel outfits and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off.”

‘He wants to take her on romantic getaways so she can relax and discover those beautiful European cities and romantic places together.

“He also booked tables and quick day trips on some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to rural Italy and spend time with her in the most beautiful vineyards and most beautiful countryside spots.”