Jamie Dornan reveals he had a “stalker type situation” after the success of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Jamie Dornan opens up about how he handles pressure from fans and reveals a “scary” experience he had with a stalker.

After starring in the very popular Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, based on the novels by EL James, the actor found himself at the center of fandom, including conspiracies created by fans about him and his co-star Dakota Johnson.

Dornan recently said The independent that “he tried to put up walls around (the fans), to really try to not let that in.”

“I’m pretty good at blocking out any noise associated with any fandom, not allowing it to affect me or, more importantly, my family,” he added. The Turist actor, who has three daughters with his wife Amelia Warner.

But Dornan revealed that he’s also been in some scary situations that have impacted his family.

“I had a situation… a stalker type situation before Covid,” he recalled. “That was fucking scary. Someone showed up at my house when my children were there. … The more I can block that out, the better it will be for me and my family.”

After the attention he received from Fifty Shades of Grey movies, Dornan now knows he prefers a balance when it comes to taking on high-profile projects, one where he can still have a sort of “normal life.”

“There will never be anything like it.” fifty shades again,” The fall the actor told the outlet. “He felt very like himself, particularly because he focused on sex and its surroundings. But obviously there are other jobs that generate insane scrutiny, like superhero stuff or fucking James Bond, any of that stuff. “I’ve done pretty well at avoiding that kind of shit so far.”

Dornan added: “I’m not saying I would never do something high-profile, or a big (intellectual property) with all eyes on it again… I probably will. But I’m also very happy with where I am now. I can live a pretty normal life for the most part. I can sit on the subway and I’m fine. I’m an ambitious person and I have a fire under me, but in the last 10 years or so, I’ve realized that I don’t want big peaks all the time. That doesn’t interest me. “I’m happy to move forward the way I am and then one day just disappear and play golf for the rest of my life.”