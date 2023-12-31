I am a self-confessed nomad living alone on a remote island in Canada with wandering bears.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A self-confessed nomad has revealed how she has been living alone on a remote island in British Columbia for the past two years, after landing a job as a carer.

Amanda, who goes by the handle @amandaoffgrid on social media and does not reveal her last name, opened up about her unconventional off-grid lifestyle in a YouTube video for Exploring alternatives.

In the short documentary, she explains that she never feels alone and usually dreads trips to the nearest town to get supplies or visit the doctor.

During the summer months, the island’s owners visit for four to eight weeks, but otherwise Amanda’s only form of companionship is her dog Peaches and the local wildlife, which includes “bears, cougars, wolves, “lots of deer and humpback whales.”

Amanda lives in a small cabin on the island that was “built probably about 25 years ago.”

As for how she ended up on the island, Amanda said she burned out after living in downtown Vancouver when she was 20 and, in an attempt to escape city life, bought a 28-foot boat.

He lived on his sailboat for about 10 years in Vancouver, but as his previous dog, Buttercup, was getting older, he decided to return to land.

The caregiving job came about after she posted an ad on Facebook and the rest is history.

Next to Amanda’s cabin, there is another one on the outcrop, which is rented out through Airbnb in the summer, and there is a larger property where the island’s owners stay when they visit.

There is a boat on the island so she can get to town for “doctor’s appointments and shopping,” which she does with a neighboring island during the winter because it has a roof.

To supplement her income, Amanda works as a freelance web designer. The island has satellite internet to connect with the outside world.

To keep her friends in Vancouver up to date with her antics, Amanda decided to start YouTube and TikTok accounts.

Some of his tasks include chopping firewood, mowing the grass, and tending the greenhouse.

Since the island is protected, Amanda is not allowed to cut down trees, so she cuts down trees that have already fallen or says that the tide washes away many pieces of wood.

In winter, the temperature plummets and on the island it snows for about two weeks and there are big wind storms which, according to Amanda, “can be a little scary.”

There is cell service in certain parts of the island, but Amanda says she can’t remember the last time she made a phone call.

Referring to what her daily schedule is like, the islander reveals that she spends approximately three hours each morning working on the property before moving on to her web design job.

Another scary aspect of living alone on the island is the bear population, so always carry bear spray in case of a close encounter.

Thanks to the installation of solar panels, the island is almost completely self-sufficient.

There is a well that provides drinking water and some vegetable products can be grown in the greenhouse.

During the darkest months there are four generators to keep everything running.

Looking ahead, Amanda says she sees herself on the island for a long time.

She reflects: ‘I think this summer I’m going to try to get out of my sailboat and explore this area because it’s so beautiful.

‘I’m kind of a nomad, but I really enjoy being here. I definitely see myself here at least for the next few years.

‘It’s definitely taught me that I don’t need much to be happy…Isolation is something I really enjoy and I love the solitude. It’s so peaceful, so calm, so quiet.