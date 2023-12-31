Chilling moment Florida honors student Derek Rosa, 13, calmly ‘confesses’ to brutally stabbing his mom to death as she slept next to her baby – even showing cops his bloody hands

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Newly released footage shows the chilling moment a Florida honors student confessed to brutally stabbing and killing his mother despite pleading not guilty.

Earlier this month, Derek Rosa, 13, pleaded not guilty to stabbing his mother Irina Garcia, 39, more than 40 times and slitting her throat on October 12. No motive has been offered for the gruesome murder.

But in a newly obtained police interrogation video, the teen is seen describing the size and color of the knife he used to commit the heinous crime.

Footage shows Rosa calmly nodding her head when a Hialeah Police Department detective asks her if she killed her mother.

Footage shows Rosa calmly nodding her head when a Hialeah Police Department detective asks her if she killed her mother.

In a newly obtained police interrogation video, the teen is seen describing the size and color of the knife he used to commit the heinous crime.

The detective further asked, ‘Was your mom sleeping?’ and Rosa confirmed: ‘Yes, she was sleeping’

Rosa is accused of killing her mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia (pictured) on October 12 before sending photos of her body to a friend on social media.

The detective asks the defendant what size the knife was and what color the handle was.

The teen casually said he used an oversized kitchen knife and the handle was purple.

The detective further asked, ‘Was your mom sleeping?’ and Rosa confirmed: ‘Yes, she was sleeping.’

The video also shows the teen showing detectives his bloody hands and pointing to his neck when they asked him where he stabbed his mother.

She also tells the detective that her mother screamed when he attacked her.

But when they asked him why he killed Garcia, he went to the bathroom and then asked for a lawyer.

At a pretrial hearing on Dec. 15, prosecutors played a recording of Rosa speaking to a detective immediately after the stabbing, where she said, “I woke up, grabbed one of the kitchen knives, and went to his room… The mate.’

After listening to the disturbing tape, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Richard Hersch ordered the teen be held in an adult jail, Miami-Dade’s Metro West Detention Center, until his unscheduled trial begins.

While denying the teenager’s bail request, the judge highlighted the harsh conditions in which he was reportedly held, adding: “I am concerned about the relatively little time the boy is allowed out of his cell.” .

Derek Rosa, 13, (pictured from a previous hearing) was heard on chilling recording telling a detective he “killed her” after he allegedly stabbed his mother 46 times while she slept.

Rosa is seen, with her hands covered in blood, making a gesture of surfer friendship. The photo is believed to be the one she sent to her friend, with the word: ‘Goodbye.’ She then called 911 to allegedly say that she had murdered her mother.

In a separate hearing, prosecutors shared harrowing baby cam footage showing Rosa standing over her sleeping mother in her bed, moments before he allegedly stabbed her 46 times.

The 13-year-old boy was seen in eerie black and white images looming over his mother with a time stamp of 11 p.m. Rosa called 911 to report the murder around 11:30 p.m.

Another disturbing photograph released by investigators shows Garcia in her bed, cradling her 14-day-old baby, at 10:23 pm that same night. Investigators believe she was fast asleep when the attack began.

Officers described finding a gruesome scene when they arrived at the home, with Garcia lying on the floor with dozens of knife wounds, including a severed artery in her neck.

Near the deceased mother was her two-week-old baby, still in his crib.

In another image provided to the court, Irina García is seen lying in bed at 10:23 p.m. on the night of the murder, cradling her 14-day-old daughter.

Rosa is also accused of taking a smiling selfie with a friend immediately after the murder, where she stuck her tongue out at him with what appears to be blood smeared on her hands.

The police said after taking the photographs; Rosa asked a dispatcher if the move was “bad.”

He also allegedly claimed that he found two guns owned by his stepfather after the stabbing and planned to commit suicide, but did not carry out the plan.

Her family has expressed shock at the alleged murder, saying that Rosa was a “good girl” and that “no one could imagine this could happen.”

His attorneys have not argued that any mental health issues contributed to their client’s mindset at the time of the murder.

The court was also shown the pink-handled knife covered in blood that prosecutors say was used in the crazed attack.

The knife is seen at the crime scene in Hialeah, Florida. Rosa has been charged as an adult with the murder.

Prosecutors released the photo of the bloody kitchen knife allegedly used in the crazed stabbing.

He was initially held at the Miami-Dade Juvenile Detention Center for two weeks after his arrest on Oct. 12, until a grand jury upgraded his charges to first-degree murder and he was transferred to Metro West.

The teenager’s denial of bail on Friday came after a six-week hearing process to determine where he will be held until trial, as it was ruled that he will be housed in an adult jail.

As Judge Hersch admitted that he was disappointed to see Rosa’s living conditions, he denied the motion because he “had not found a clear violation of her constitutional rights.”

The detective who interviewed Rosa after he allegedly carried out the murder, Hialeah Police Officer Joseph Elosegui, said Friday that investigators found additional evidence after examining Rosa’s Internet activity.

He claimed the 13-year-old researched the best way to kill someone and whether a small knife could cut through bone.

Elosegui said the friend Rosa allegedly sent the selfie to identified himself as ‘Sweden,’ and also sent two photos of his mother, reports the The Miami Herald.

In the chilling recording of Rosa’s alleged confession the detective was heard telling her “it’s okay, you can say it”, before the teenager was heard allegedly admitting to the murder.

Rosa (who appears in his mugshot after his arrest) only leaves his cell about 20 hours a week and is served breakfast between 1 and 2 in the morning, according to his lawyers.

The apartments where Rosa lived in Hialeah, Florida, where she allegedly stabbed her mother to death on October 12

As the recording played, Rosa buried his head in his handcuffed hands and became emotional as his lawyers consoled him, after his requests to keep the recording sealed were also rejected.

Their motion argued that it was unconstitutional to keep Rosa in an adult cell, claiming that he is kept in unsustainable conditions and is only out of the cell for 20 hours a week.

They claim that he is served breakfast between 1am and 2am, that he cannot access his glasses without a direct request, and that he does not have any specific educational class schedule.

Attorney Armando Luis said he has had “no contact with his father, no contact with his grandmother or his family,” and has not done so for more than 30 days.

However, his request was criticized by Assistant State’s Attorney Rachel Morales-Gellis in her closing argument, saying, “The defense keeps referencing adult-sized sweaters…I don’t think that raises a constitutional issue.”

Hersch also rejected his claims in the motion, reportedly arguing that the defense failed to prove that he was in physical or psychological danger in the adult jail, or that he was left without an education.

His instructors previously testified that he will receive six lessons per week in math, science, social studies and reading, each lasting between 90 minutes and 2½ hours.

The guards also testified that he is the only child in Metro West who has a security detail outside his cell at all times, and that he is heavily guarded whenever he goes out.