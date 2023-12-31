Survivor star Parvati Shallow, 41, comes out as gay while kissing comedian Mae Martin, 36, in sweet snaps: ‘We’re here. We are weird

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Parvati Shallow came out as gay and uploaded a sweet Instagram photo with her partner, Mae Martin, on Saturday to share the big news ahead of the New Year.

The Survivor star, 41, who was previously married to fellow Survivor star John Fincher, captioned the post: “We’re here.” We are weird. Happy new year.’

The television personality showed a series of black and white images that both she and the comedian, 36, had taken in a photo booth.

The couple could be seen snuggling up next to each other and in one of the pictures, the couple also shared a kiss.

Social media users took to the comments section to share their excitement, like author Adam Grant, who wrote, “I’m so excited for you.” Bring on the new Black Widow Brigade’, in reference to the competition series Survivor.

Parvati Shallow, 41, came out as gay and uploaded a sweet Instagram photo with her partner, Mae Martin, 36, on Saturday to share the big news as the New Year approaches.

The Survivor star, who was previously married to fellow Survivor member John Fincher, captioned the post: “We’re here.” We are weird. Happy new year’; seen in 2020 in Hollywood

Writer Evan Ross Katz added: “A perfect match.” It’s an honor to have played even the smallest part in this epic connection. I love you both.’

One fan wrote: ‘This is seriously the best thing ever.’ Congratulations!’ while another wrote: ‘So happy for you two! You seem very happy!’

Parvati is known for being the $1 million winner on Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites, and she also competed on Survivor: Cook Islands and Survivor: Winners At War.

His partner, Mae Martin, is not only known as a comedian, but she also starred in the Netflix series titled Feel Good.

The Canadian-born star was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her role on the show. Martin has appeared in other projects, including HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

Shallow was previously married to Survivor: Samoa star John Fincher. The couple began dating in 2014 and got engaged in January 2017.

Later that year in July, the two got married. They welcomed their five-year-old daughter Ama in July 2018.

However, in August 2021, Parvati filed for divorce from Fincher after four years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Parvati is known for being the $1 million winner on Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites, and she also competed on Survivor: Cook Islands and Survivor: Winners At War.

Shallow’s partner, Mae Martin, is not only known as a comedian but also starred in the Netflix series titled Feel Good; seen in May 2022 in Los Angeles

Just a few days later, she also filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against John.

At the time, she requested that her ex not “harass, attack, hit, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise)” or “contact, directly or indirectly, (her) in any way,” according to Us weekly.

The star also asked that her ex stay at least 100 meters away from her, her home, vehicle and workplace, as well as supervised visits for her daughter.

Parvati claimed that Fincher had “launched” on her while they were arguing with their daughter less than a foot away. She also alleged that he told her to commit suicide.

One night during an argument, Parvati claimed her daughter was “less than a foot away” before her ex “lunged at me, grabbed my arm, grabbed the phone out of my hands, and ran toward the door.” “.

Shallow claimed that Fincher ‘confronted me’ and was ‘verbally and physically aggressive’ during the dispute, which was allegedly not the first time this had happened.

She also alleged that he told her to commit suicide. ‘I do not care about you. I hope you kill yourself. You can walk into traffic. You can jump off a cliff. “I hope you put a gun in your mouth and blow your brains out,” he claims she said.

In Fincher’s response, the reality star insisted that he had “no physical contact” with Parvati that night. He has also asked a judge to dismiss Parvati’s request for protection.

Shallow was previously married to Survivor: Samoa star John Fincher. The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Ama in 2018, but she filed for divorce in August 2021.

Just days after filing for divorce, she also filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against John; seen in 2020

Police “interviewed the adults at the home” and “made no arrests,” according to Us Weekly, citing court documents.

In addition to proudly coming out amid her budding relationship with Mae, Parvati will also appear in the second season of Peacock’s competitive series The Traitors, set to air in January 2024.

As for what attracted her to the show, Shallow recently said parade“I feel like I’m in a movie playing a character, but I’m myself.”

“It blurs the lines between reality and theater, which is really fun because it’s like Knives Out, Murder Mystery and Clue, but a game.”