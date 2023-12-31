Larsa Pippen, 49, sizzles in a sheer, sparkly minidress at her boyfriend Marcus Jordan’s, 33, belated birthday dinner at Chateau ZZ’s in Miami Beach.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Larsa Pippen was every inch the busty bombshell as she stepped out for a birthday dinner with her boyfriend, Michael Jordan’s son Marcus.

They looked as in love as ever on Friday night when they stepped out for Marcus’ belated birthday dinner at Chateau ZZ’s in Miami.

The Real Housewife of Miami held her man’s hand as they left the restaurant and headed to the sidewalk.

Michael, 60, has been embroiled in a feud with fellow NBA star Scottie Pippen, 58, who was married to Larsa from 1997 to 2021.

As a result, Larsa, 49,’s romance with Marcus, 33, has been a constant lightning rod since it began in September 2022.

Larsa Pippen was every inch the busty bombshell as she stepped out for a birthday dinner with her boyfriend, Michael Jordan’s son Marcus.

Larsa has been sparking engagement rumors by repeatedly flaunting a jeweled band on the ring finger of her left hand while out in public with Marcus.

However, during a recent joint appearance with Larsa, Marcus said People that their engagement was “in progress” but had not yet occurred.

“I feel like we’ve been looking at rings,” Larsa chimed in, prompting Marcus to agree: “We’ve definitely been shopping.” That is sure.’

Both of Larsa’s hands were bare of jewelry when she and Marcus were spotted together leaving her late birthday dinner in Miami.

For her latest spectacular outing, Larsa donned a sheer, sparkly minidress that allowed her to show off a generous amount of cleavage.

Her dress was cut high enough to show off her shapely legs as she left the restaurant in a sky-high pair of stilettos.

Meanwhile, Marcus was on trend, modeling a navy camouflage suit which he surprisingly paired with a green hoodie.

A few months ago Larsa confessed to being ’embarrassed’ and ‘traumatized’ by Michael Jordan stating that he does not approve of her dating his son.

They looked as in love as ever on Friday night when they stepped out for Marcus’ belated birthday dinner at Chateau ZZ’s in Miami.

Larsa has been sparking engagement rumors by repeatedly flaunting a jeweled band on the ring finger of her left hand while out in public with Marcus.

This summer, while leaving a restaurant in Paris, Michael was asked if he was in favor of the relationship and he said, laughing: ‘No!’

During a later episode of Marcus and Larsa’s podcast Separation anxietyBoth halves of the couple shared their unfiltered reactions to Michael’s comment.

On the one hand, Marcus was “dying laughing” at Michael’s comment, which was “hilarious to me” because “I know my dad, right?”

Larsa, on the other hand, “didn’t think it was funny,” found “nothing funny,” and seemed baffled that Marcus saw the humor in the situation.

Marcus wryly noted that his father might have been “a little lit” on tequila at Paris restaurant Matignon the night of his viral dig at Larsa.

“And then, you know, I didn’t think much of it, but I know it made you a little nervous, so when he texted me and called me and obviously wanted to make sure we didn’t take things the wrong way.” I think he helped you feel a little more at ease.

Larsa said she was “traumatized” by the idea that people assumed she was “lying” when she claimed that she and Marcus’ families were “fine” with the romance.

“But I understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us, but it’s probably awkward for my ex and your dad,” she admitted.

Both of Larsa’s hands were without jewelry when she and Marcus were spotted together leaving her late birthday dinner in Miami.

Her dress was cut high enough to show off her shapely legs as she left the restaurant in a sky-high pair of stilettos.

She insisted that neither she nor Marcus had any connection to the bad blood between Michael and Scottie, but acknowledged that “it’s probably weird for them” and added that she “can’t be mad” at Michael because of her personal feelings.

Meanwhile, Marcus noted that he had been on vacation with Michael’s family during his relationship with Larsa, and maintained that if they had spotted any serious “red flags” about her, they would have warned him.

Michael took a swing at Larsa as he left the exclusive Parisian restaurant Matignon with his wife Yvette, who happens to be 16 years his junior.

Marcus then showed how unfazed he was by proudly posting Insta Stories images of him speedboating Larsa and smoking hookah in her cleavage during her 49th birthday party at a nightclub.

Michael (right) and Scottie (left) were legendary teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, but their personal tensions were laid bare in the recent documentary series The Last Dance.

When the relationship took off late last year, Larsa’s ex-husband was fighting with the father of Marcus, her former teammate.

In late November 2022, Larsa was attending a Chargers game with Marcus when a basketball fan interrupted her and yelled, ‘Hey Larsa, is that what you’re doing?’ Are you with the boy, Mike’s son? You’re a cold son of a bitch, aren’t you?

Michael and Scottie were legendary teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, but their personal tensions were laid bare in the recent documentary series The Last Dance.

Adding fuel to the fire, Scottie criticized her performance on the show, complaining that she was “nothing more than a prop.”

Scottie further claimed that Michael did The Last Dance just to prove to the world that he is “even bigger than LeBron James”, whom some basketball fans have come to call “the GOAT (greatest of all time).”