Israeli enemy renews its attacks this morning on villages adjacent to border line, displacement movement increases

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that the Zionist enemy continued, throughout last night and until this morning, to fire flares over the villages of the Tyre district, the sea coast, and the villages of the western and central sectors, adding that enemy reconnaissance drones flew over the villages of the western and central sectors, all the way to the outskirts of the city of Tyre.

This morning, the Israeli enemy renewed its artillery shelling of Aita al-Shaab#39;s outskirts from its positions adjacent to the town, NNA correspondent added.

Meanwhile, UNIFIL peacekeepers arenbsp;runningnbsp;mechanized patrols from time to time, NNA correspondent indicated.

As for the displacement movement of residents, it is increasing day by day, especially in recent days, as thenbsp;hostile bombing has intensified, targeting civilians and residential homes, with the inability of farmers and peasants to work on agricultural lands, NNA correspondent concluded.

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.Sh.