Small businesses facing hard decisions about CEBA loan forgiveness deadline | Breaking:

With a major deadline to repay a pandemic-era loan on the horizon, Rod Castro says he feels like he’s performing a “juggling act” as he tries to figure out the best way forward.

“I haven’t issued or cashed a paycheck in about three months,” he told Breaking:. “Right now, all we’re doing is trying to keep every dollar in the business.”

Castro owns two restaurants in Ottawa: 10 Fourteen and Pubblico Eatery. Like many small business owners, he took out a Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan to help cover some of his costs when he was forced to close his doors during the pandemic.

The CEBA program offered interest-free loans backed by the federal government. A business could apply for up to $60,000 through the program. Any business that pays off most of the loan by Jan. 18 can have up to $20,000 of the loan forgiven.

Businesses do not have to pay interest on CEBA loans at this time, but the loans will begin earning 5 percent interest after January 18.

With that deadline quickly approaching, Castro said he’s still not sure what his plans are.

A business can refinance its CEBA debt (essentially taking out another loan at a higher interest rate) and still qualify for the forgivable portion.

Castro said paying the loan out of pocket would mean eating into the cash his restaurants have recently started receiving for hosting holiday parties, even as he anticipates slower business in January. He said he’s also not excited about the prospect of paying higher interest on a new loan.

“What do we do? Do we take out a loan or do we just empty the bank account? And that’s where we are now,” he said. “That’s the balancing act right now.”

If a company decides to refinance its CEBA loan, it has until March 28 to have part of the debt forgiven.

Dan Kelly, president of the CFIB, says the government recently clarified the rules on an extended deadline for companies looking to refinance their loans. (Goodspeed/CBC lawsuit)

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), said some of the rules around refinancing weren’t clear until recently.

“There are a whole series of administrative questions surrounding this special extension for which the government did not have answers until [early December]which is pretty outrageous,” Kelly said.

The government recently noted that businesses wishing to refinance must first submit an application to the financial institution that originally provided them with the CEBA loan. Companies can then look elsewhere if that institution rejects them or if they want to look for a better offer.

To qualify for the March 28 deadline, a business must apply for refinancing by January 18. After that date, 5 percent interest will be charged on the CEBA loan, but a business that obtains a refinanced loan before the March deadline and pays off the outstanding principal may still receive partial debt forgiveness.

Nathan Hynes at his Sand And Pearl restaurant in Prince Edward County, Ontario. (Submitted by Nathan Hynes)

Like Castro, Nathan Hynes, owner of the Sand and Pearl Oyster Bar in Prince Edward County, Ont., said he is still weighing his options.

“It’s a huge additional expense at an inopportune time for many small businesses and restaurants,” Hynes said of the option of taking on a higher interest rate with a refinanced loan.

“Inflation is really affecting people [and] “I think restaurants are the first thing people sacrifice,” he said. “I know it’s like that for me and I’m in the restaurant business.”

Hynes said that while his bank gave him pre-approval for a refinanced loan, he is considering other options, such as adding it to his mortgage.

“You just do the math and figure out which one is cheaper and which one you can handle,” he said.

Both Castro and Hynes said companies that don’t have the option to refinance are in a bad situation right now.

“That’s going to be scary for a lot of companies,” Castro said.

Some companies cannot refinance

Kara Deringer, owner of Pink Gorilla restaurant in Edmonton, said she doesn’t think she can refinance her CEBA loan and won’t be able to repay the loan in time to qualify for partial forgiveness.

“I’ve been looking at a variety of creative options and I just ran into roadblocks… one roadblock after another,” he said.

Like other business owners, Deringer said he has been feeling the impact of inflation and higher interest rates. He has said that he is taking side jobs to pay off his CEBA and other debts.

“Small business owners, what many people don’t always realize is that sometimes we finance our businesses out of our own pockets. So even when there are increases in personal costs, such as our mortgage, that reduces our ability to sometimes we finance our businesses,” he said.

Kelly said many small businesses have yet to see their revenue return to pre-pandemic levels. She said she fears some could start to go under if they don’t meet the forgiveness deadline.

“That additional debt of $10,000 or $20,000 that they will take on could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” he said.

Hynes said he knows of other companies “that are in a much more difficult situation than I am.”

“I think this is going to leave a lot of people out of work and that worries me deeply,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she understands the forgiveness deadline is causing some anxiety for businesses. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

In September, the government announced an 18-day extension of the forgiveness period. But advocacy groups like CFIB and Restaurants Canada have been lobbying the government to extend the forgiveness deadline until the end of 2024.

In October, Canada’s prime ministers added their voices to that call. Earlier this month, NDP federal small business critic Richard Cannings wrote to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez, asking for an extension.

But the government seems reluctant to delay the deadline.

A reporter asked Freeland earlier this month if she would reconsider the request to extend the forgiveness deadline. He said that while he knows the deadline worries some business owners, they have until 2026 to pay the loan in full and 5 percent interest is “reasonable.”

“I know people have some anxiety about it, which is completely understandable,” Freeland said. “You have three years to pay it back, and the interest rate charged over those three years is really reasonable.”

A spokesperson for Freeland’s office told Breaking: that about a fifth of CEBA loan holders had fully repaid their loans and qualified for partial forgiveness as of the end of August. The spokesperson said the department expects more businesses to pay off their loans as the deadline approaches.

Nobody asks for alms. Nobody asks for a ransom. The only thing we ask is time. That was the whole question. And being told no is literally very discouraging.– Rod Castro, restaurant owner

But Kelly said an extension would give more businesses time to recover.

“I’m not suggesting that the government subsidize these companies. The companies fail,” he said.

“But failing because they assumed the damage of the pandemic, because they were ordered to close month after month, seems like a very short-sighted policy.”

Hynes said not extending the deadline is “incredibly cruel.”

“Postponing it another year wouldn’t kill them,” he said. “It’s just another one of those things, too, where you feel a little underappreciated as a small business compared to a big business. You feel like this wouldn’t happen to a larger industry.”

Deringer said a one-year extension “would mean the world” to her.

“I actually have tears in my eyes, because it would really mean a lot,” she said.

“No one is begging,” Castro said. “No one is asking for a ransom. All we’re asking for is time. And to be told no is literally very discouraging.”