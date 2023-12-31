Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Israeli enemy is considering the return of residents of the northern Gaza Strip to their areas

    NNA – The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) revealed that the Israeli enemy army began discussing whether to allow the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to return to their areas, according to Sky News Arabia.

    He said that officials in the Israeli army and the General Security Service (Shin Bet) are discussing the possibility of allowing residents to return from the south of the Gaza Strip to its north, after the end of the period of fierce fighting in the north.

    The proposal includes the return of residents to the north to live in shelter tents after their homes were almost destroyed.

