Ukraine announces the downing of 21out of 49 drones launched towards its territory at night

NNA – Kiev announced the destruction of 21 of 49 Iranian-made quot;Shahedquot; drones launched by Russia overnight, adding that quot;six guided missiles also targeted the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country,quot; according to Agence France-Presse.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram that the marches specifically targeted quot;the front lines of defense and civilian and military facilities and infrastructure in the areas on the front line.quot;

It did not clarify whether the six missiles hit their targets.

