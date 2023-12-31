Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Ukraine announces the downing of 21out of 49 drones launched towards its territory at night

    Dec 31, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Kiev announced the destruction of 21 of 49 Iranian-made quot;Shahedquot; drones launched by Russia overnight, adding that quot;six guided missiles also targeted the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country,quot; according to Agence France-Presse.

    The Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram that the marches specifically targeted quot;the front lines of defense and civilian and military facilities and infrastructure in the areas on the front line.quot;

    It did not clarify whether the six missiles hit their targets.

