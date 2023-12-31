Darts sensation Luke Littler, 16, reveals what his idol Raymond van Barneveld told him after beating him 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship, after a euphoric crowd sang ‘Walking in to Littler Wonderland’.

Littler caused a clash with Brendan Dolan after sweeping the Dutchman

The crowd at Alexandra Palace could not contain their joy after their victory.

Luke Littler has revealed what his idol Raymond van Barneveld told him after the teenage sensation toppled the Dutchman to reach the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old defeated the five-time world champion last night in a 4-1 masterclass to the delight of the euphoric crowd at Alexandra Palace who sang ‘Walking in a Littler Wonderland’.

Littler hugged his hero on stage afterwards and in an interview with Sky Sports revealed that van Barneveld backed him to go all the way and become the youngest person to lift the Sid Waddell trophy.

‘The Nuke’ was born 20 days after Van Barneveld defeated Phil Taylor 7-6 in the biggest World Championship of all time. There are even videos of the three-year-old English boy copying the celebration with open arms in his living room.

But Littler showed no mercy and built a 3-0 lead before completing the landslide victory in which he averaged 105.

The teenage phenom (left) defeated the sports legend and five-time world champion (right)

When asked what the Dutchman told him, Littler replied: “He just said ‘you can go to the end, I hope you go to the end.’”

‘I said thank you.’ He is a true gentleman and I respect Raymond a lot.

Littler will face Brendan ‘The History Maker’ Dolan in the quarter-finals on New Year’s Day after the Northern Irishman had ended Scot Gary Anderson’s dreams of winning a third world championship in another pulsating clash.

Now guaranteed at least £50,000, this was an outrageous performance from the Warrington phenom who, according to some, is now the most famous 16-year-old on the planet.

Van Barneveld added to the growing list of humiliated in a 4-1 defeat, following Littler’s victories over Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding and Matt Campbell in the previous rounds.

Michael van Gerwen was the youngest winner of this PDC event at 24 years old in 2014, but Van Barneveld suspects Littler can beat that record.

There was certainly no sign of nerves as he took the stage, hitting a 180 with his second shot of the match en route to taking the first set.

He attacked in the oche and never gave Barneveld a chance to calm down and keep up his pace.

Littler has shot to stardom in recent weeks after impressing at Alexandra Palace

Van Barneveld smiled wryly as Littler took the second and third sets. As John Parts commented in the commentary, Littler seemed to know that the local kebab shop was closing and he didn’t want to miss out on his trademark celebratory meal.

However, at 2-2 in the fourth set, Van Barneveld won the decider, ensuring that he at least avoided the ignominy of a whitewash.

The fifth set also reached 2-2 and this time, Littler was throwing first. Needing 170, his first two shots ended in a triple 20. However, with Van Barneveld trailing at 273, he missed.

Instead, he pitched for 20. There were boos from the crowd that wanted a big finish, but Littler hit his head, as if to say, “I know what I’m doing.”

That’s what he does. With a single dart she nailed the double 15.

There were no tears after the victory. He’ll save them for when he wins the Sid Waddell Trophy and the £500,000 check that comes with it. But first, Dolan waits.