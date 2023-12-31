Grace Millane’s mother reveals she is ‘serving life’ for daughter’s sickening murder on Tinder date as she receives OBE for charity climbing Kilimanjaro: ‘I will never see my Grace in a wedding dress’

<!–

Grace Millane’s heartbroken mother has revealed she is serving a ‘life sentence’ for the sickening murder of her daughter on a Tinder date.

Grace was brutally murdered by Jesse Kempson, whom she met on the dating app, on the eve of her 22nd birthday while backpacking in New Zealand five years ago.

A week-long search was launched to find the young woman after she did not respond to her family’s birthday message on December 2 and was eventually found dead in the New Zealand bush.

Grace’s mother, Gillian Millane, told the BBC this morning that she will “never see Grace in a wedding dress” as she continues to mourn the loss of her daughter.

‘She was a lovely, family-oriented girl. If she was your friend, she was your friend for life. She was my best friend and she always wanted to travel,” Gillian said.

‘She had such a bright future, and it was taken away from her and from us. I will never see Grace in a wedding dress, I will never have grandchildren from her. This is the life sentence I have.

Just two years after Grace’s death, Gillian also lost her husband David to cancer. Her mother channeled her grief into physical challenges and received an OBE for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money to tackle domestic violence against women last year.

Heartbreaking footage shows Gillian breaking down in tears as she reached the top of the mountain and placed two stones with Grace and David’s names on them.

Since then, Gillian and her family started a campaign called Love Grace, collecting donated bags and filling them with toiletries for victims of domestic abuse.

“I’m not over it, I never will be over it, but I just know that I have to make the world a better place, and no other family has to go through what we went through, and what we went through. And that has to be a good thing.” “Gillian said.

Grace’s killer, Kempson, then 26, claimed in court that Grace’s death was an accident and that she had asked to be strangled during sex, but the jury saw through his lies and convicted him. unanimously for murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Gillian has spent the last five years campaigning to change the law on defending ‘rough sex’, fundraising for charities and helping victims of domestic abuse.

The mother credits her loved ones, long walks and “a lot of counseling” for surviving her “really dark time.”

He previously told the BBC: “I contemplated suicide.” That’s a horrible place to be. But I couldn’t bring more sadness to the family. Grace had such a bright future and it was taken away from her and us.

“I will never see Grace in a wedding dress or see her grandchildren. This is a life sentence I have. This is me until the day I die. But there is a light and I found it. You have to find that inner strength.’