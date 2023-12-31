12 grocery shopping habits that are busting your budget

Woman looking at prices during inflation while doing shopping in supermarket.

Inflation is still hitting Americans hard at the grocery store.The high prices have many looking for new ways to save while shopping for food.One of the best ways is to change some expensive habits.

While Americans are still spending money, inflation has a lot of people rethinking what they do to get the best bang for their buck. This is no different in our family of four, which includes two teenagers.

One place where we have found it easy to save money is the grocery store.

Finding the best deals is a constant battle. However, if you do a little homework ahead of time — and change a few habits built over the years — you can save quite a bit of money.

Not using a list A screenshot of the Anylist shopping app. Cork Gaines/Business Insider Make a list and stick to it. There is a reason many stores put the most popular items in the back of the store. They want you to be tempted to buy other things during the walk. I use an app called AnyList, which automatically pulls in anything I ask Alexa to add to my shopping list. I even have the items sorted by department, and those departments are ordered by the layout of my grocery store. It may seem silly, but this saves me time by not having to walk back to the other side of the store for that one thing I forgot, and it keeps me from walking by all those other items I don’t need. Not using delivery or curbside pickup from time to time Instacart IPO in September 2023. Here’s how to buy Instacart IPO stock Getty Images Even when using a list, it can still be easy to treat the grocery store like a buffet. We have avoided this pitfall by occasionally using grocery delivery or curbside pickup. Sure, the store may charge more for the items, and we might have added delivery fees and tips, but we may save more by not purchasing things we don’t need. Not meal planning The social connection that comes with eating together is as important as the food itself. Getty The best way to ensure you are not buying too much at the grocery store is to plan your meals. Every weekend before going to the store, I plan dinners for each night of the week. This way, I am not just guessing how much food we need when I am at the store. It is too easy to see a bunch of things we eat from time to time and put all of them in the cart. Not knowing what you have Planning meals can save money. AndreyPopov/Getty Images This is good to do when you are meal planning. Before I go to the store, I always check our fridge, freezer, and pantry and see what meals we already have. This is especially important for things that might go bad soon. Those items are put at the top of our meal planning list, and suddenly, our grocery needs are much less. Not embracing modern coupons and rebates A screenshot of the Ibotta rebate app. Cork Gaines/Business Insider Couponing is easier than ever; you just have to know where to look. For coupons, it usually starts with your favorite grocery store’s app. Many stores also have coupons next to the items in the store. Just be careful that you are not tempted to buy something you don’t need just because it is on sale. Ibotta is an app showing which items offer rebates at any given time. Just click on the store you plan to shop at and add an item you intend to buy to your list. After you are done shopping, it is as simple as taking a picture of your receipt and uploading it, and Ibotta credits your account with the rebate. Not checking your store’s weekly flyer If your favorite ice cream is having a BOGO sale, go crazy. Beth Gaines Flipp is an app that gives you the online version of your favorite store’s weekly flyer. This is especially good for knowing when to stock up on regular items. When your favorite ice cream is half off, that is the time to go crazy, as long as you have the freezer space. Not using more than one store Costco Wholesale. Tim Boyle/Getty Images If you are lucky enough, like me, to have several stores nearby, keeping them all on your radar can be beneficial. I typically use Costco and our big chain here in Texas, HEB. But in the Flipp app above, I also have bookmarked a couple of other stores. Occasionally, those stores will have an exceptional deal on one of our regular items, which is worth the extra stop. Buying prepared foods and meals Screengrab of watermelon for sale at HEB. HEB We all deserve to be lazy from time to time, but when it comes to groceries, it can be expensive. Our grocery store’s butcher sells two half-pound seasoned burger patties for $9. I can also buy a pound of ground beef for $4. That is more than a 100% markup just for having the butcher season and shape some meat. Another one that drives me bonkers is how much they charge for presliced produce. Oy vey! Just buy the mini watermelon. Assuming store brands aren’t as good The Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars had the best flavor. Clay Walker/Insider “Store brands” at a grocery store are often just as good as the big brands and cost much less. In many cases, like the Kirkland brand at Costco, they are made by the names we are more familiar with. Assuming your kids still want that one thing they just finished Bulk food items at Costco Cork Gaines/Business Insider Kids’ tastebuds can change faster than the weather. One week, they eat apples like they are made of chocolate. The next, they act like the evil queen from Snow White has poisoned the fruit, and I end up throwing it into the compost bin. And definitely don’t buy these things in bulk! To combat this, I typically only buy the things they have requested. And even then, sometimes I wait for them to “remind” me. If they ask twice, I know they really want it. This cuts down on waste and forces them to finish up some other things they have ignored in the pantry while waiting. Assuming organic is always better Fruit for sale at Krónan in Iceland. Talia Lakritz/Insider I can’t find fault with somebody who wants to pay a little extra so there is less pesticide on their produce. But some fruits and veggies are pretty clean, even when not organic. The quickest way to determine which are safe to buy non-organic is the Environmental Working Group’s annual list of the “Clean 15” and the “Dirty Dozen.” Avocados, sweet corn, and pineapple top the list of produce low in pesticides, while strawberries and spinach are at the top of the naughty list. Not using a no-shop week every month A kitchen pantry is just a free grocery store. Brian Hagiwara/Getty Images Finally, pick one week every month when you do not go to the store or just buy a few things that you are out of and are absolutely essential. Go through your fridge and pantry and finally use those things you have ignored for weeks or months. Sometimes you might need to get a little creative. For example, one night recently I saw we had some ground beef and baked beans lying around. I browned the ground beef, added the beans, and mixed in a little barbecue or hot sauce. Voilá! I created an easy meal my kids loved.

