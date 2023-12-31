Wedding DJ facing jail for deliberately urinating on cancer patient is banned from tennis club where he filmed vile Snapchat prank

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A wedding DJ who filmed himself deliberately urinating on a cancer patient at a tennis club has been banned from the venue for life.

Leigh Brookfield, 40, admitted common assault on Friday after posting a video of himself on Snapchat deliberately splashing Peter Barton with urine at the Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club on Boxing Day.

Brookfield has been warned he faces jail after being released on bail ahead of sentencing next year, but club bosses say he will never set foot inside again.

Footage shown to Llanelli Magistrates Court showed the DJ intentionally urinating on Mr Barton after the sufferer had been telling him about his prostate cancer.

Brookfield said: “I’m sorry to hear that” before urinating on the man’s back and sharing footage of the sick stunt with his friends online.

Wedding DJ Leigh Brookfield, 40, was seen urinating on Peter Barton as he spoke about his prostate cancer.

Brookfield, who performs at bars and weddings in Llanelli, West Wales, posted an apology on Facebook before deleting his account.

Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club (pictured) said it had banned the DJ from its venue for life.

In a statement, Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club said it had visited Barton after the incident and that he was “understandably upset”.

Posting on its official Facebook, the venue said: “Our attention has been drawn to a video placed on Snapchat and then posted to Facebook of an incident that took place in the toilets at our club.

“We were unaware of any incident of this kind having happened to the valued member of the club and, upon viewing the video, the club president and a senior member of the committee visited the gentleman early on December 28 to check on him.

‘He was understandably upset by this incident as he recently received treatment for cancer.

“We are a family club and we are devastated that our name has been bought in this despicable act by a person who has no association with the club and through no fault of our own.

“Leigh Brookfield has been banned from the club for life for his vile actions.”

In court, prosecutor Lucy Mansfield said Barton later found out he had been urinated on.

She said: “This happened on Boxing Day this year at the Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club, inside the toilets.

‘The accused went into the toilets and spoke to the complainant and the complainant explained that he had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“While this was happening the accused proceeded to urinate on the complainant and whilst this was occurring a video was posted online.”

Miss Mansfield played the Snapchat footage and added: “At the time the complainant did not realize he was being urinated on but has since done so.”

The court heard Brookfield had previous convictions for offenses committed while intoxicated.

Steven John, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report to be conducted to address Brookfield’s alcohol consumption.

He added: “This was obviously committed whilst drinking and there is a history of alcohol-related offences.”

Brookfield, from Llanelli, was released on bail but warned that “all options”, including custody, would be considered when he returns to court for sentencing.

Police in Dyfed Powys in Wales launched an investigation after images of Brookfield (pictured) were shared online

After the dastardly stunt was shared on social media, the DJ, pictured at what appears to be a Halloween event, saw his Boxing Day event cancelled.

Brookfield, pictured, was due to perform on Boxing Day night at Stamps nightclub in Llanelli, but the venue said it canceled his booking as soon as it became aware of the video.

Police began an investigation after Brookfield posted the images online, but caused outrage over his vile actions.

Officers confirmed they received a number of complaints and Brookfield was subsequently charged with common assault.

The DJ, who performs at bars and weddings in Llanelli, West Wales, posted an apology on Facebook before deleting his account.

He wrote: ‘I apologize to everyone for my actions tonight. I am deeply sorry to those I have offended and if I could take it back, I would.

“It’s something me and the guys do when we’re drunk and I didn’t realize until I saw the video that the kind gentleman next to me was going through some health issues.”

But his apology was criticized by viewers of the video, with one woman saying she no longer wanted him to DJ at her engagement party.

Another woman said: ‘Is this something you and your mates do when you’re drunk? So this isn’t the first time you’ve fucked someone?

‘Even in this ‘apology’ you are downplaying and justifying your actions by rationalizing what you did.

‘You literally get upset with a man when he tells you he has prostate cancer. It would still be an abhorrent event if he didn’t have cancer.

“Just because you’ve done it before and your friends do it too doesn’t mean it’s okay.”

Another said: “If this is the norm for him, what it seems like it says about him and the kids…then he should have given up drinking along with his little friends a long time ago.”

Another added: “That poor man complains about his illness and is happy to give him shit.”

He was due to perform on Boxing Day night at Stamps nightclub in Llanelli, but the venue said it canceled his booking as soon as it found out about the video.

Responding to a punter on Facebook, Stamps said: “He (Brookfield) is not our DJ.” He was booked as part of a 5 DJ set for a one-off event and we subsequently canceled due to the video.